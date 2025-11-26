Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 13
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 13
1. Trey McBride at Buccaneers
2. Brock Bowers at Chargers
3. George Kittle at Browns
4. Tyler Warren vs. Texans
5. Oronde Gadsden vs. Raiders
6. Travis Kelce at Cowboys (Thurs.)
7. Jake Ferguson vs. Chiefs (Thurs.)
8. Mark Andrews vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
9. Juwan Johnson at Dolphins
10. Dallas Goedert vs. Bears (Fri.)
Complete Week 13 tight end rankings
Byes: None
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Mark Andrews vs. Bengals (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Andrews posted a stinker last week, scoring 2.1 fantasy points in a win over the Jets. He should bounce back in a huge way this week though, as he faces a Bengals defense that’s given up the most fantasy points to tight ends. In fact, 10 different tight ends have beaten them for double digits, including four who have gone over 20 points since Week 5.
Start ‘Em
Dallas Goedert vs. Bears (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Goedert’s numbers have fallen off a cliff, as he’s failed to score more than 8.3 fantasy points in three straight games. I’d stick with him at a thin position though, as the Bears have allowed 10-plus points to seven tight ends, including five who have done it since Week 6. In all, Chicago has given up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.
Juwan Johnson at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson continues to produce good stats, scoring 10.6 points last week in a loss to Atlanta. He has now scored double digits in five straight games, during which time he’s averaged 13 points. The matchup is right too, as the Dolphins have allowed 10-plus points to seven tight ends. In all, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to the position.
Theo Johnson at Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Johnson bounced back last week, scoring 10.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. He has now scored double figures in three of his last four games, and this week’s matchup against the Patriots is favorable. Their defense has allowed 11-plus points to seven tight ends, including four who have gone over that total since Week 5, so Johnson is a start.
More Starts
- Dalton Schultz at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Harold Fannin Jr. vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Oronde Gadsden vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Colston Loveland at Eagles (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Loveland scored a touchdown and 14.9 fantasy points last week, and he’s scored nine-plus points in three of his last four games. He has a tough matchup next though, as the rookie faces an Eagles defense that’s allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends. In fact, just one has beaten Philadelphia for more than 11.1 points in 2025.
Sit ‘Em
T.J. Hockenson at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson actually has a favorable matchup on paper, but how can you trust him as a fantasy starter? He has been held to single digits in seven of his last eight games, and he’s averaging around four targets in games started by J.J. McCarthy. So, regardless of the matchup (this week it’s Seattle), it’s difficult to start Hockenson with any sort of confidence now.
Hunter Henry at Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Henry, listed as a start ’em last week against the Bengals, scored 24.5 fantasy points. He had been held to single digits in each of his previous seven games, however, as this week’s matchup against the Giants makes him a shaky option. Their defense has allowed just two tight ends to beat them for more than 11.6 points, and most have been held to single digits.
Pat Freiermuth vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth scored a touchdown and 10.9 fantasy points last week, but don’t chase the points. He has been held to single digits in three of his previous four games and eight times overall, and this week’s matchup against the Bills is brutal. Just one tight end (Travis Kelce) has scored more than 7.5 points against them, and even Kelce scored just 12.6 points in Week 9.
More Sits
- Noah Fant at Ravens (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Mason Taylor vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Evan Engram at Washington (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)