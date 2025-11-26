Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 13
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings Week 13
1. Christian McCaffrey at Browns
2. Jonathan Taylor vs. Texans
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Packers (Thurs.)
4. Bijan Robinson at Jets
5. De’Von Achane vs. Saints
6. James Cook at Steelers
7. Chase Brown at Ravens (Thurs.)
8. Josh Jacobs at Lions (Thurs.)
9. Saquon Barkley vs. Bears (Fri.)
10. TreVeyon Henderson vs. Giants (Mon.)
Byes: None
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
TreVeyon Henderson vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Henderson scored just 11.1 fantasy points last week despite a great matchup in Cincinnati. Still, he remained atop the depth chart even with the return of Rhamondre Stevenson, and he saw a 40% touch share in the backfield. I’d start him with confidence against the Giants, who have allowed 25-plus points to five backs including three since Week 8.
Start ‘Em
Breece Hall vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hall hasn’t put up huge numbers in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 22.3 fantasy points. Still, he’s seeing a massive workload and faces a plus matchup against the Falcons next on the schedule. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed 4.7 yards per rush and the seventh-most points per game to runners. So, even in a bad Jets offense, I’d start Hall.
Jaylen Warren vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren and Kenneth Gainwell are sharing the backfield work in Pittsburgh, and both are viable flex options against the Bills. Over the last four weeks, their defense has surrendered the eighth-most points per game to opposing running backs. What’s more, Buffalo has allowed two different runners to beat them for 34 or more fantasy points since Week 10.
Kimani Vidal vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Vidal has been hard to trust, alternating good and bad stat lines since Week 6. Based on that trend, he’s due for a nice week in a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense gave up two touchdowns to Quinshon Judkins last week, and three runners have beaten them for 16-plus points since Week 9. If Omarion Hampton remains out and Vidal is active, start 'em.
RJ Harvey at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Harvey was a disappointment in his first game without J.K. Dobbins, scoring just eight fantasy points in a win over the Chiefs. Still, he has flex appeal this week based on a matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to backs since Week 9, and six different runners have beaten them for 17-plus points since Week 4.
More Starts
- Travis Etienne Jr. at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bucky Irving vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Woody Marks at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Running backs
Sit of the Week
Javonte Williams vs. Chiefs (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams averaged 20.7 fantasy points in his first five games of the season. Since then, he’s averaged 12.5 points a game and has been held to 10.3 or fewer points in three of those games. He also has a tough matchup against a Chiefs defense that just held Jonathan Taylor to 8.6 points. I know it’s tough to sit Williams, but I would temper your expectations.
Sit ‘Em
D’Andre Swift at Eagles (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Swift has seen his fantasy totals decline in each of his last six games, culminating in a 1.9-point stinker in Week 12. He’s losing work to Kyle Monangai too, as the rookie played more snaps and saw more touches against the Steelers. This week brings a revenge game for Swift, and the matchup isn’t terrible, but it’s hard to trust him as a fantasy starter.
David Montgomery vs. Packers (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery has played a lot less this season, especially in recent weeks. The veteran has played 24 or fewer snaps in three of his last four games, and he’s failed to score more than 11 points in each of his last six contests. The Packers defense hasn’t been consistently great against backs, but it has allowed the ninth-fewest points a game to the position.
Aaron Jones Sr. at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings offense is a total mess, as J.J. McCarthy has been dreadful. It’s affected the backfield too, as Jones Sr. has scored 12 or fewer points in three of the five games McCarthy has started. I’d beware the veteran against the Seahawks, who have allowed just two backs to beat them for more than 13.4 points at home … and one of them was Christian McCaffrey.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tracy Jr. has looked great in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 23.9 fantasy points on 46 touches. That makes it tough to sit him, but he does have a bad matchup this week against the Patriots. Their defense has allowed just one running back to beat them for more than 13.1 points at home, and that one running back was Bijan Robinson.
More Sits
- Kareem Hunt at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tony Pollard vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chris Rodriguez vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)