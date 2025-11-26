Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 13
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 13
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Vikings
2. Puka Nacua at Panthers
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Packers (Thurs.)
4. Ja’Marr Chase at Ravens (Thurs.)
5. Rashee Rice at Cowboys (Thurs.)
6. CeeDee Lamb vs. Chiefs (Thurs.)
7. George Pickens vs. Chiefs (Thurs.)
8. Nico Collins at Colts
9. Davante Adams at Panthers
10. A.J. Brown vs. Bears (Fri.)
Complete Week 13 wide receiver rankings
Byes: None
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Jaylen Waddle vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle is coming off one of the worst stat lines of his season before the bye week, scoring just 8.2 points. However, he had scored 14-plus points in his previous three games, and a matchup against the Saints is favorable. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to perimeter receivers in the last four weeks, so Waddle should feast this weekend.
Start ‘Em
Ladd McConkey vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McConkey has been difficult to trust lately, scoring single digits in two of his last three games. In all, he’s failed to score double digits five times in 11 games. Still, I’m sticking with “Laddy Daddy” in what is a favorable matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts, so expect McConkey to post a nice number.
Devonta Smith vs. Bears (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Smith posted 14.9 points against the Cowboys last week, and he’s now posted 14-plus points in four of his last five games. He should continue to produce against the Bears, as their defense is banged up and has been vulnerable to wideouts. In fact, Chicago has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points per game to receivers over the last four weeks.
Wan’Dale Robinson vs. Patriots (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Robinson went completely nuts last week, scoring 30.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. He has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four games, and I like him as a No. 2 wideout against the Patriots in Week 13. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to slot receivers in the last four weeks, so Robinson should produce again.
Stefon Diggs vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Diggs posted a stinker last week, as he scored just four fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. He had scored double digits in each of his previous five games, however, and a matchup against the Giants is quite attractive. Their defense has allowed 15 wide receivers to beat them for 14 or more points this year, including eight who have had 18-plus points.
More Starts
- Jameson Williams vs. Packers (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Michael Wilson at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Courtland Sutton at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. is a tough player to sit, as he’s averaging right around 15 points per game. Just keep in mind that the Texans defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers. What’s more, Pittman Jr. has scored fewer than 7.5 points in each of his last three games against this AFC South rival. At best, Pittman Jr. is a risky flex option.
Sit ‘Em
Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Samuel Sr. put up a nice stat line in the week before Washington’s bye, scoring 20.7 points. He had been held to single digits in three of his previous four games, though, and a matchup against the Broncos makes him tough to trust. Their defense has surrendered just two touchdowns and the second-fewest points per game to enemy receivers this season.
DK Metcalf vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf scored 14.4 fantasy points last week, but he rushed for a touchdown in the game. That was a complete outlier, and he had just 22 yards as a receiver. He’s now posted 55 or fewer yards in six straight games, and a bad matchup against the Bills looms. Their defense just held Nico Collins to single digits, and the Steelers passing game has been shaky at best in 2025.
Jauan Jennings at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jennings scored a touchdown and 15.1 points in last week’s win over the Panthers, so some fantasy fans will no doubt use him in Week 13. The matchup is brutal though, as the Browns defense has allowed the fewer fantasy points per game to perimeter receiver facing them in Cleveland. What’s more, no receiver has scored a touchdown while aligned outside.
Chris Godwin vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Godwin returned to action last week, and his numbers were anything but attractive. He played a mere 25 snaps and saw just four targets in a loss to the Rams, and the Buccaneers lost Baker Mayfield to a shoulder injury in the contest. This week’s matchup against the Cardinals isn’t overly formidable, but Godwin has more name value than actual value right now.
More Sits
- Zay Flowers vs. Bengals (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Jordan Addison at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tre Tucker at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)