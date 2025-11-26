Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 13
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 13
1. Patrick Mahomes at Cowboys (Thurs.)
2. Josh Allen at Steelers
3. Jalen Hurts vs. Bears (Fri.)
4. Drake Maye vs. Giants (Mon.)
5. Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals (Thurs.)
6. Justin Herbert vs. Raiders
7. Matthew Stafford at Panthers
8. Joe Burrow at Ravens (Thurs.)
9. Bo Nix at Commanders
10. Jacoby Brissett at Buccaneers
Complete Week 13 quarterback rankings
Byes: None
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Patrick Mahomes at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): This might seem like low-hanging fruit to the haters, but look at Mahomes’ numbers lately. In his last three games, he is averaging a very modest 13.6 points. Regardless, he’ll get fat in the stat sheets in a Thanksgiving Day matchup in Dallas. Their defense has allowed 10 quarterbacks to score 17-plus points, including eight with 23-plus points, in 2025.
Start ‘Em
Drake Maye vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Maye has hit a tough spot lately, scoring 16.3 or fewer points in three of his last four games. He also just lost his best offensive lineman, Will Campbell. Regardless, I’m sticking with him against the Giants. Their defense has allowed seven quarterbacks to beat them for 17-plus points, including four who have recorded 20-plus points since Week 6.
Bo Nix at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Nix struggled in his two games before the bye, scoring a combined 18.4 fantasy points. Still, I’m starting him in a plus matchup against the Commanders. Their defense has allowed eight quarterbacks to beat them for 18-plus points on the season, including five who have hit that mark since Week 6. Expect Nix to bounce back and post top-12 numbers.
Trevor Lawrence at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence hasn’t put up huge numbers in the last three weeks, but he did throw three touchdowns against the Cardinals last week. He has a plus matchup next on the schedule, facing a Titans defense that’s allowed an average of 20.6 points to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. What’s more, three have scored 23-plus points against them since Week 7.
Jacoby Brissett at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett has been on absolute fire since taking over as the Cardinals starting quarterback, scoring at least 18.7 fantasy points in all five games. In fact, he’s sixth in points at the position since Week 6. I’d start him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 18-plus points to three different quarterbacks since Week 10.
More Starts
- Jared Goff vs. Packers (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Justin Herbert vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Daniel Jones vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones had posted fewer than 17 fantasy points in each of his last three games, and a matchup against Houston doesn’t bode well for him turning things around. Their defense has surrendered fewer than 14 fantasy points to all but three opposing quarterbacks, and that includes holding Josh Allen to just 8.1 points last week. I’d clearly look for an alternative starting option.
Sit ‘Em
Caleb Williams at Eagles (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Williams is coming off a strong stat line, but he’s also been very inconsistent for fantasy fans. I’d beware this week’s matchup in Philadelphia against an Eagles team that will be salty after blowing a 21-0 lead in Dallas. Their defense has also allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 17.9 points on their home turf, so I’d beware Williams.
Brock Purdy at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Purdy is clearly a viable weekly fantasy starter, but it’s tough to trust almost any quarterback in a matchup in Cleveland. Their defense hasn’t allowed a field general to beat them for more than 14.7 points on their home field, and that includes Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. What’s more, the Browns have allowed just three touchdown passes in their seven 2025 home games.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Rodgers is expected to return to action this week after missing last week’s game with an injured left wrist. Still, he’s a tough sell as a fantasy starter against the Bills. Their defense has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for more than 16.8 fantasy points, and that was Lamar Jackson … back in Week 1! Unless you’re in a Superflex league, Rodgers is a clear sit ’em.
Bryce Young vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Young has posted some good stat lines, but for the most part he’s been more of a backup or waiver-wire fodder. I would avoid him this week, as the former No. 1 overall pick faces a brutal matchup against the Rams. Their defense has allowed an average of just 10,8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 9, so Young is a tough sell for most managers.
More Sits
- Cam Ward vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Geno Smith at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Marcus Mariota vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)