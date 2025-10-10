Fab's Five Buy Low Fantasy Football Trade Candidates: Deal For Derrick Henry
Trades are one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start looking to improve your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading you’re not trying!” With that said, here’s my Fab’s Five players you should buy low on now before their fantasy value rises over the next few weeks.
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: Henry has been statistically dreadful in his last four games, and the Ravens offense has plummeted without Lamar Jackson. The good news is that LJ’s hamstring injury isn’t expected to be long term, so the offense should get back to a much better place in the near future. That should also mean good things for Henry, who could be acquired a bit cheaper right now.
Woody Marks, RB, Texans: Nick Chubb went back to seeing the majority of the backfield touches for Houston last week, leaving those who started Marks feeling let down. Still, I think it’s only a matter of time before the Texans push the rookie into a bigger role, maybe even a starting role, as the season wears on. That could lead to more opportunities, so I want to buy in now before it happens.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: McMillan hasn’t had that huge breakout game yet, but I can see it happening this week against the Cowboys. He’s already seeing plenty of targets in the passing game from Bryce Young, and Carolina’s wideouts have one of the most favorable rest-of-season slates based on strength of schedule data. Put in an offer for McMillan now and watch the fantasy points rise.
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers: Metcalf had a big game before Pittsburgh’s bye week, but I don’t think it’s too late to get him at a decent price. He hasn’t put up monster totals overall, and I like his production to increase based on his continued rapport with Aaron Rodgers. Plus, the veteran has one of the easiest rest-of-season, strength of schedules among wide receivers, so the time to pounce via trade is now.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns: Fannin Jr. played second fiddle to David Njoku last week in a loss to the Vikings, but he’s still right there with the veteran in terms of snaps played and targets on the season. New starter Dillon Gabriel liked throwing to his tight ends in the game, and there’s a chance Njoku could be traded before the deadline. That makes Fannin Jr. a worthwhile target for managers.