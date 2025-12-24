Fab's Five Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers For Week 17: Start Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Was Alvin Kamara one of your starting fantasy football running backs? Does a regular starter have a bad matchup this week, and you’re looking for help at the position? Well, you’re in luck! Here’s my Fab’s Five best fantasy running back streamers for Week 17!
Note: Players listed are started in fewer than 50% of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.
Fantasy Football RB Streamers For Week 17
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Raiders (34.8%): Tracy Jr. took a step back in the stat sheets last week, scoring a modest 9.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Vikings. He had finished with 16 or more points in three of his previous four games, however, and I like him as a flex option against the Raiders. Since Week 9, their leaky defense has allowed eight total touchdowns and the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
Rhamondre Stevenson at Jets (14.9%): The Patriots lost TreVeyon Henderson last week to a concussion, so he could be sidelined in fantasy championship week. If that’s the case, Stevenson becomes a strong starting option. The Jets have been awful against running backs in the last four weeks, allowing the second-most points to the position (not including what Taysom Hill did last week). Stevenson should produce this week.
Chris Rodriguez Jr vs. Cowboys (6.8%): Rodriguez returned in Week 16 and was back in his role as the top runner in Washington, leading the backfield in snaps, touches, and fantasy points (ahead of Jeremy McNichols and Jacory Croskey-Merritt). He has now scored 10-plus points in two of his last three games, and a Christmas Day matchup against the Cowboys makes him a potential flex starter for those managers in need.
Blake Corum at Falcons (5.9%): Corum has scored at least 13.1 fantasy points in four straight games, and he’s getting enough work behind Kyren Williams to be considered a standalone flex starter in most leagues. The Rams face Atlanta, a good matchup for Corum, making him an even more attractive add ahead of championship week. The Michigan product could even still be on the waiver wire in some smaller fantasy leagues.
Dylan Sampson vs. Steelers (0.7%): The Browns lost Quinshon Judkins for the season, so Sampson could take over as their lead running back this week. That is, if he’s able to return from the injuries that have sidelined him in the last few weeks. In that scenario, Sampson would have value as a flex starter in PPR leagues against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most catches (tied) to running backs this season.