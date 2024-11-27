Fabs Five Fantasy Sleepers: Rico Dowdle, Gus Edwards Have Added Value
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty, folks! It’s Week 13, and now’s the time to make that push to the fantasy playoffs.
With Thanksgiving week here (three games), fantasy managers will need to set those lineups early. As always, I’m here to help you keep you on the right track with some players I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.
Looking ahead to the matchups, here are five players you didn’t draft or aren’t locked-in starters who you should consider. Also, for those who want even more fantasy advice, check out Lindsay Rhodes and me on Fantasy Dirt five days a week and live on Sundays!
Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
RB – Rico Dowdle vs. Giants (Thurs.)
Dowdle has earned the top spot in the depth chart in Dallas, and a matchup against the Giants makes him a nice flex option. Over the last four weeks, their defense has given up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. In all, their defense has given up 13-plus points to 10 runners, including Dowdle (13.1 points) in Week 4.
RB – Gus Edwards at Falcons
The Chargers will be without J.K. Dobbins this week due to an injured knee, so Edwards is in line to see a significant increase in carries against the Falcons. Their defense can be a bit vulnerable to running backs, allowing nine players to beat them for more than 15 fantasy points. That includes three runners who have scored over 21 points since Week 4.
RB – Jeremy McNichols vs. Titans
The Commanders are hurting at the running back position, as both Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler were injured last week. That opens up an opportunity for McNichols to play a bigger role in the offense in what is a revenge game against the Titans. Their defense has also allowed two different runners to score 20-plus fantasy points since Week 8.
WR – Ladd McConkey at Falcons
McConkey has seen his stock increase, scoring double digits in four of his last five games including two games with more than 18 points. I like him as a flex starter vs. the Falcons, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in the last four weeks. What’s more, slot receivers have averaged the ninth-most points against them.
TE – Taysom Hill vs. Rams
Hill posted a huge stat line before the Saints’ bye week, and he should remain a big part of their offense considering all the injuries on the roster. The Rams have allowed 11 or more points to four tight ends since Week 5, and their run defense has allowed 4.6 yards per rush and nine rushing touchdowns. That all makes Hill a top-10 tight end option this week.