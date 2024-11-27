Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers for Fantasy Football Week 13
It’s Week 13, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jayden Reed in Week 12!
Byes: None
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Steelers
2. A.J. Brown at Ravens
3. Nico Collins at Jaguars
4. Puka Nacua at Saints
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Bears (Thurs.)
6. CeeDee Lamb vs. Giants (Thurs.)
7. Cooper Kupp at Saints
8. Justin Jefferson vs. Cardinals
9. Garrett Wilson vs. Seahawks
10. Drake London vs. Chargers
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Courtland Sutton vs. Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Sutton has been one of the top wideouts in fantasy football, scoring 17 or more points in four of his last five games. His high rate of success should continue versus the Browns, who have surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers. Overall, their defense has allowed 16 wideouts to beat them for 13-plus points, including eight with more than 16 points.
Start ‘Em
George Pickens at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pickens is coming off his worst game since Week 6, but a driving snowstorm certainly had a negative impact. I’d keep him in all your lineups against the Bengals, who have allowed four touchdowns and the most points per game to perimeter receivers since Week 9. Pickens, who has a Receiving EPA of +32.7, should post a solid stat line in what is an important AFC North battle in the jungle.
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Harrison Jr. is difficult to trust, but he did just miss scoring a touchdown last weekend that would have given him a nice stat line. I’d stick with him against the Vikings, who have surrendered the third-most fantasy points a game to perimeter receivers this season. Overall, Minnesota has surrendered 18 or more points to 10 different wideouts, so Harrison Jr. is worth a flex start in this matchup.
Ladd McConkey at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McConkey has seen his stock increase in recent weeks, scoring double digits in four of his last five games including two games with more than 18 points. I like him as a flex starter against the Falcons, who have surrendered the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in the last four weeks. What’s more, slot receivers have averaged the ninth-most points against them for the season.
Michael Pittman Jr. at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. is coming off one of his best games of the season, scoring 15.6 points on six catches and 96 yards in a loss to Detroit. With Josh Downs dealing with an injury, Pittman Jr. should see plenty of targets in a plus matchup against New England. Their pass defense has been smoked by perimeter receivers lately, allowing three scores and the fifth-most points per game since Week 9.
WRs With Good Matchups
- DJ Moore at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Darnell Mooney vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tank Dell at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Deebo Samuel Sr. at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Samuel Sr. has been a shell of his former self, scoring a combined 9.2 points in his last two games. He’s also failed to score more than 12.6 points in four straight games, and a matchup against the Bills makes him a hard sell in most starting lineups. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers, and overall, the position has scored just eight touchdowns.
Sit ‘Em
Jayden Reed vs. Dolphins (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Reed has been colder than a winter day in Green Bay, scoring single digits in all but one of his last five games. He’s tough to trust as a result, and a matchup against the Dolphins makes him even more unattractive. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, allowing just two scores and the second-fewest fantasy points per game to inside pass catchers this season.
DeAndre Hopkins vs. Raiders (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Hopkins found the end zone vs. the Panthers, but he had just 35 yards in the contest. He has now failed to post more than 56 yards in four of his five games as a member of the Chiefs, and a matchup against the Raiders isn’t as favorable as you’d think. While Courtland Sutton did beat them up last week, their defense has still allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to wideouts.
Jordan Addison vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison overcame a bad matchup to put up a huge stat line in Chicago, scoring a season-high 30.2 fantasy points. Still, I’m not on the bandwagon with another bad matchup against the Cardinals next. Since Week 9, their defense has allowed no touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers. That makes Addison a risk-reward flex option, even after his Week 12 success.
Jaylen Waddle at Packers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Waddle finally woke up in the stat sheets, scoring 28.4 fantasy points in a win over the Patriots. That’s the first time he has scored more than 8.6 points in a game since Week 1! Still, I’m not going to chase those points when he faces the Packers in what will be a frigid Green Bay. Their pass defense has also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts since Week 9.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Zay Flowers vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jameson Williams vs. Bears (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Amari Cooper vs. 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)