Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Tight Ends for Fantasy Football Week 13
It’s Week 13, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jonnu Smith and Dalton Schultz in Week 12!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily!
Byes: None
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce vs. Raiders (Fri.)
2. Brock Bowers at Chiefs (Fri.)
3. George Kittle at Bills
4. Trey McBride at Vikings
5. T.J. Hockenson vs. Cardinals
6. Cade Otton at Panthers
7. Jonnu Smith at Packers (Thurs.)
8. Evan Engram vs. Texans
9. David Njoku vs. Broncos (Mon.)
10. Mark Andrews vs. Eagles
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Cade Otton at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Otton is coming off one of his worst games of the season, scoring just four points on three targets in a win over the Giants. I wouldn’t sit him down because of that performance, however, as he next faces a Panthers defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends over the last four weeks. That includes allowing two touchdowns to Noah Gray last week vs. the Chiefs.
Start ‘Em
Jonnu Smith at Packers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Smith, who has been a start ‘em the last two weeks, has scored three touchdowns and a combined 51.8 fantasy points. He’s become almost a must-start at a thin tight end position, and a matchup in Green Bay is favorable. While the weather conditions are projected to be downright frosty, their pass defense has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
Dallas Goedert at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert was a disappointment last week, as he scored just 5.9 points despite DeVonta Smith being sidelined. Still, I’d keep him in starting lineups when the Eagles face the Ravens in a huge matchup. Their defense has allowed 9.7 or more points to seven tight ends, including four who have scored more than 16 points. Overall, Baltimore has allowed the 10th-most points per game to tight ends.
Hunter Henry vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry was overshadowed by teammate Austin Hooper last week, but he still scored a respectable 9.4 fantasy points in a loss to Miami. He has now scored nine-plus points in all but one of his last seven games, during which time he has averaged 10.9 fantasy points. I’d start Henry against the Colts, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Tucker Kraft vs. Dolphins (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Taysom Hill vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Pat Freiermuth at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Kyle Pitts vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pitts has seen his numbers tumble in the last three weeks, scoring 2.1 or fewer points twice while averaging just 4.5 points. He’s also seen just 10 targets in that time. Next up is a tough matchup against the Chargers, who have allowed one touchdown and an average of just 11.3 points per game to tight ends. What’s more, just four tight ends have beaten Los Angeles for double digits in 2024.
Sit ‘Em
Dalton Kincaid vs. 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Kincaid should be back this week after missing a game before the bye with an injured knee. If he does return, I’d keep him on the sidelines in a matchup against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed double digits to just four tight ends, and none of them have scored more than 12.3 points. Considering that he’s averaging just 8.2 points, Kincaid isn’t someone fantasy fans can trust regardless.
Dalton Schultz at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz has a plus matchup this week, as he faces a Jaguars defense that’s allowed the seventh-most points per game to tight ends. Unfortunately, he’s been unable to exploit good matchups all season. In fact, he’s put up an average of just six points per game overall and scored a modest 6.4 points against the Jaguars back in Week 4. Unless you’re desperate, Schultz should be on the sidelines.
Cole Kmet at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Kmet is coming off his best game since Week 6, catching seven passes for 64 yards and scoring 13.4 points. He had been held to single digits in all but one of his previous seven games, however, and a matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving isn’t attractive. Their defense has allowed just one tight end to beat them for double digits, and that was AJ Barner who finished with just 10.7 points.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Zach Ertz vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Luke Schoonmaker vs. Giants (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)