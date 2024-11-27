Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 13
It’s Week 13, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Bucky Irving and D’Andre Swift in Week 12!
Byes: None
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley at Ravens
2. Joe Mixon at Jaguars
3. Alvin Kamara vs. Rams
4. Derrick Henry vs. Eagles
5. Bijan Robinson vs. Chargers
6. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bears (Thurs.)
7. Breece Hall vs. Seahawks
8. Josh Jacobs vs. Dolphins (Thurs.)
9. James Cook vs. 49ers
10. Chuba Hubbard vs. Buccaneers
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Bucky Irving at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving, listed as a start em last week, had his best game of the season with 27.1 points in a win over the Giants. I like him this week too, as the rookie faces a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed 14-plus points to running backs 10 times, including six who have gone over 20 points. That makes Irving and Rachaad White both startable assets in this NFC South battle.
Start ‘Em
Chuba Hubbard vs. Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard overcame what was a bad matchup last week, scoring 15 points in a loss to the Chiefs. He has now scored at least 15 points in three straight games, and this week’s matchup against the Buccaneers is a positive one. Backs have averaged 4.7 yards per rush against Tampa Bay this season, and nine players at the position have scored at least 13.8 points including two with 20-plus.
Chase Brown vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Brown has been one of the hottest running backs in fantasy football lately, scoring 19-plus points in three straight games while also seeing a touch share of 50 in that time. He’s a virtual must-start against the Steelers, who have allowed eight running backs to beat them for more than 16.1 points this season. That includes five runners who have scored 17-plus points against them since Week 5.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Tracy Jr. and the entire Giants offense were fantasy turkeys last week, but the rookie is still startable in a matchup in Dallas. Their defense has allowed running backs to average 4.5 yards per rush, not to mention the fourth-most fantasy points per game. Overall, the Cowboys have given up 18-plus points to seven different running backs, including three with more than 30 points.
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson was dreadful last week, scoring just 3.3 points despite a great matchup on paper against the Dolphins. I’m not going to jump off the bandwagon, however, as he has another plus matchup against the Colts. Over the last four weeks, their defense has allowed six total touchdowns and the fourth-most points per game to runners. That makes Stevenson worth a flex start.
RBs With Good Matchups
- David Montgomery vs. Bears (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Isiah Pacheco vs. Raiders (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Rico Dowdle vs. Giants (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Najee Harris at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris has seen his numbers decline since the return of teammate Jaylen Warren, as he’s failed to score more than 13.3 points in each of his last three straight games. He’s a risk-reward flex starter this week against the Bengals, who have allowed just one back to beat them for more than 14.1 points since Week 7. That includes fantasy superstars Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, so beware Harris.
Sit ‘Em
James Conner at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner is coming off one of his worst games of the season, scoring just 9.9 points in a loss to the Seahawks. While he’s still averaging 14.6 points per game on the season and is tough to sit, Conner does have a tough game in Minnesota next on the schedule. Over the last four weeks, no defense in the league has given up fewer yards per rush (2.7) or fantasy points per game to running backs.
D’Andre Swift at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has now failed to score double digits in two of his last three games, and his touches have declined a bit in that time. I’d beware the veteran against the Lions, who have surrendered the second-fewest points per game to running backs. What’s more, their stout defense has held James Conner, Jonathan Taylor, Rachaad White and Bucky Irving to 3.5 or fewer points this season.
Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Etienne Jr. has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football, scoring single digits in five of his nine games while averaging a mere 8.3 points. With Tank Bigsby expected to return from injury this week, plus a bad matchup against the Texans, Etienne Jr. is tough to trust. Houston’s defense has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season.
Nick Chubb at Broncos (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Chubb is coming off his best game of the season, scoring two touchdowns and 19 points in a win over the Steelers. Still, he’s barely averaging more than three yards per rush, and a matchup against the Broncos is not favorable. Their defense has surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to backs on runs only, and Chubb does next to nothing as a pass catcher for Cleveland.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Javonte Williams vs. Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Ameer Abdullah at Chiefs (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Raheem Mostert vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)