Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers And Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 13
It’s Week 13, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Wil Lutz and the Lions' defense in Week 12!
Byes: None
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Jaguars
2. Cameron Dicker at Falcons
3. Brandon Aubrey vs. Giants (Thurs.)
4. Jake Elliott at Ravens
5. Spencer Shrader vs. Raiders (Fri.)
6. Jake Bates vs. Bears (Thurs.)
7. John Parker Romo vs. Cardinals
8. Chase McLaughlin at Panthers
9. Chris Boswell at Bengals
10. Wil Lutz vs. Browns (Mon.)
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Cameron Dicker at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker is hot, scoring 28 points in his last two games while also scoring at least nine points in five of his last six games. That streak of success should continue in Atlanta against a Falcons defense that has been more than generous to kickers. In fact, their defense has allowed the second-most points per game.
Start ‘Em
Jake Elliott at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Elliott has been productive in recent weeks, scoring 10 or more points in three of his last five games. He has a great matchup this week too, as he'll face a Ravens defense that's given up a league-high 30 field-goal attempts and the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season.
Chase McLaughlin at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin hasn’t recorded great totals in recent weeks, but he does have some streaming value in a plus matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed 23 field-goal conversions, not to mention the fourth-most points per game to kickers. McLaughlin is a free agent in plenty of leagues.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Zane Gonzalez vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- John Parker Romo vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jason Myers at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Younghoe Koo vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Koo has failed to score more than nine points in all but one of his last five games, during which time he’s averaged a meager 4.2 points. Next up is a tough matchup against the Chargers, who have given up the second-fewest points per game to kickers. In fact, not one booter has scored double digits.
Sit ‘Em
Chad Ryland at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ryland has seen his stats drop in the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 12 points after putting up 21 in his previous two. He has a bad matchup this week too, as Ryland faces a Vikings defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers. I’d keep Ryland on the sidelines.
Evan McPherson vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson has struggled over the last seven games, scoring seven or fewer points just once. If that’s not enough to keep him on the sidelines, then consider a matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has given up the third-fewest points per game to kickers, including seven with six or fewer points.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Jason Sanders at Packers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Nick Folk at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jake Moody at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Broncos defense vs. Browns (Mon.)
2. Chiefs defense vs. Raiders (Fri.)
3. Lions defense vs. Bears (Thurs.)
4. Cowboys defense vs. Giants (Thurs.)
5. Vikings defense vs. Cardinals
6. Commanders defense vs. Titans
7. Texans defense at Jaguars
8. Buccaneers defense at Panthers
9. Packers defense vs. Dolphins (Thurs.)
10. Colts defense at Patriots
Week 13 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Broncos defense vs. Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Broncos' defense is one of the top units in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Browns makes it a must-start. Their offense has allowed a league-high 47 sacks, and it’s turned the ball over 15 times. Look for Denver’s defense to post some Mile High numbers on Monday night.
Start ‘Em
Cowboys defense vs. Giants (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys defense went off last week, scoring 22 fantasy points in a win over the Commanders. I’d pick this unit up and start it on Thanksgiving, as they’re facing Tommy DeVito and the Giants. Last week, Tampa Bay held Big Blue to seven points while also recording four sacks in the game.
Chiefs defense vs. Raiders (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): The Chiefs defense hasn’t been great in fantasy terms, but it can be useful when the matchup is favorable. That’s the case this week, as the Super Bowl champs will face Aidan O’Connell and a lowly Raiders offense. They’ve committed 22 giveaways and allowed 38 sacks this season.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Lions defense vs. Bears (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Commanders defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Buccaneers defense at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
49ers defense at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The 49ers defense is all banged up, and that was evident last week during a blowout loss to the Packers. I’d keep San Franciso on the bench this week too, facing a Bills offense that has posted the second-fewest giveaways and allowed just 13 sacks. Overall, defenses have struggled against Buffalo’s offense.
Sit ‘Em
Eagles defense at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles defense finished in the top 12 in points last week, but I’d still keep this unit on the sidelines in Baltimore. Their offense has committed just nine giveaways, and Lamar Jackson has endured just 16 sacks on the season. In what could be a Super Bowl preview, the Eagles' defense is a fade for me.
Steelers defense at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers have one of the better DSTs in fantasy football, but a game against Joe Burrow and the high-scoring Bengals offense is not favorable. Defenses have averaged the sixth-fewest points per game when facing this unit, so the Steelers could struggle to produce fantasy points in this AFC North battle.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Bears defense at Lions (Thurs. 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Dolphins defense at Packers (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Falcons defense vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)