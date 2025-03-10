Fantasy Football Free Agents Who Didn't Change Teams In 2025
The 2025 NFL Free Agent period is up on us!
NFL and fantasy football fans are paying close attention to all the player movement and trades that will affect how they draft in 2025. And, of course, I’ll have all the analysis you need here on Sports Illustrated!
However, not all free agents decide to change teams. Some players will instead return to their 2024 squads for another run at gridiron success.
While such moves aren’t as flashy, they’re still relevant in fantasy leagues. So, here are the players who have decided to stick with their current teams and what it means for drafts. Be sure to keep coming back for more updates!
Chris Godwin re-signs with the Buccaneers
Godwin will return to Tampa Bay on a three-year, $66 million contract. He was a stud in the first seven games of last season, ranking second in fantasy points scored per game at wide receiver. Unfortunately, Godwin suffered a gruesome ankle injury in his seventh game, which cost him the rest of the season. Assuming no setbacks in this recovery, sticking with the Buccaneers was the best move for his fantasy value and he’ll be on the WR2 radar. His return does put up a cap on the ceiling of Jalen McMillan, though, so he’ll be more of a WR4/WR5 in most drafts. Obviously, having Godwin back is also great for Baker Mayfield.
Aaron Jones re-signs with the Vikings
Jones will return to Minnesota on a two-year, $20 million contract. His first season with the team was a successful one. He rushed for 1,138 yards (the highest total of his career), caught 51 passes and averaged 14.2 fantasy points. In all, Jones finished tied for 14th in fantasy points among running backs. He also averaged a solid 4.5 yards per rush, which is pretty good for a back who’s 30 years old. While you do have to worry about his age, Jones should remain in the RB2 conversation for fantasy managers when it’s time to draft.
Zach Ertz re-signs with the Commanders
Ertz will return to Washington on a one-year, $6.25 million contract. The veteran finished in the top 10 in fantasy points among tight ends last season, posting 66 catches for 654 yards with seven touchdowns and 177.4 points. That’s the 10th-most points scored by a tight end at the age of 34 or older in NFL history (if you’re wondering, Pete Retzlaff leads this group, scoring 245 points in 1965 at the age of 34 (Eagles). Ertz will be in the TE2 conversation and could see fewer targets with the addition of Deebo Samuel Sr. The sleeper value of Ben Sinnott will have to be reined in as he figures to play behind the veteran for a second year.
Hollywood Brown re-signs with the Chiefs
Brown will return to Kansas City on a one-year, $11 million contract. He barely played for fantasy managers last season, missing most of the year after a preseason injury. The Chiefs do have Rashee Rice returning from an ACL tear, but he could face disciplinary action from the NFL for off-field issues. Xavier Worthy, who just had an off-field incident of his own, will likely be the second option at wideout for Patrick Mahomes. Brown, who figures to see uneven target totals when you also factor in Travis Kelce, will have WR4/WR5 value.
Mike Gesicki re-signs with the Bengals
Gesicki will return to Cincinnati on a three-year, $25.5 million contract. He joined the team on a one-year deal last season and produced a season with 65 catches, 665 yards and 141.5 fantasy points. That was good enough to finish as the TE13. He’ll remain in the TE2 conversation in 2025 drafts, but Gesicki’s ceiling is limited with a pair of superstar wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He’ll be worth a late-round pick in 2025.