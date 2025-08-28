Must-Draft Fantasy Football Running Backs Include Chase Brown, Omarion Hampton
“I’ve got to have that!”
It’s a phrase we’ve all said and heard. Imagine, a young Fabs in the 1980s when a brand-new Warrant album came out, or when the New York Yankees came out with a new cap or t-shirt. I had to have it! Well, I feel like that every year about a select number of running backs when it comes time to do my fantasy drafts.
Even though this will put me at a major disadvantage in my own drafts (don’t read this article, Michael Buble) … here’s five quarterbacks I want in 2025.
Must-Draft Fantasy Football RBs
Chase Brown, Bengals: I’m not sure if it’s just the number or the build, but I see Austin Ekeler in Brown. He busted out last season, producing 1,350 total yards, 11 touchdowns and 255 fantasy points … and he started just 10 of his 16 games. That means there’s even room for improvement in 2025, and Bengals offensive coordinator Mike Pitcher called him “one of the focal points” of the offense for 2025.
Omarion Hampton, Chargers: All the fantasy talk about the top rookie running back is around Ashton Jeanty, and rightfully so. But don’t be surprised if Hampton has a successful first season, too. A big, bruising running back, he’s a perfect fit for the offense of coordinator Greg Roman. While Hampton will lose some work to Najee Harris upon his return, I still feel pretty confident that he’ll be their top runner.
David Montgomery, Lions: Montgomery is often overshadowed by his teammate, Jahmyr Gibbs, but that makes him a bargain in fantasy drafts. The veteran runner has averaged at least 14.8 fantasy points per game in each of his two seasons in Detroit (that’s more than Bucky Irving last season), yet he still falls into the late fourth or fifth round in drafts. When I want a value runner, I know Montgomery will be there.
Jordan Mason, Vikings: Who would you rather have … a 30-year-old running back coming off a season with over 300 touches in Round 6 (Aaron Jones Sr.) or a 26-year-old running back with little trend on his tires in Round 8? I want the latter, and that is Mason. I see this as a split backfield situation in an explosive Vikings offense, and I wouldn’t doubt if Mason was the better fantasy runner at season’s end.
Quinshon Judkins, Browns: You might think I’m nuts (and maybe I am), but hear me out. At some point this season, Judkins will be the Browns' featured back. Maybe it’s not until Week 4 or Week 6, but that’s not when fantasy titles are won. A second-round pick in the NFL Draft, Judkins is Cleveland’s most talented back and he’s coming at a discount (Round 7), so I’m rolling the dice in the middle rounds.