Fantasy Football Profile: Arizona State Running Back Cam Skattebo
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve already covered the top quarterback prospects, and now it’s time to move on to the running backs. I started with Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, so let’s move on to one of the next best prospects, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo.
Cam Skattebo Height, Weight
Height: 5-foot-9 1/2
Weight: 219 pounds
Cam Skattebo College Stats
2023 Arizona State: 783 rush yards, 9 TDs, 24 rec, 286 yards, TD
2024 Arizona State: 1,711 rush yards, 21 TDs, 45 rec, 605 yards, 3 TDs
Cam Skattebo Fantasy Profile
2024 Run Type: Zone 43% Gap 57%
Skattebo started his collegiate career at Sacramento State where he rushed for 1,372 yards, caught 31 passes and scored 10 total touchdowns in 2022 before transferring to Arizona State. His 2023 stats with the Sun Devils weren’t eye-popping, but he busted out last season with 1,711 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, 46 catches, 605 receiving yards and another three scores. Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy Award voting.
In his breakout campaign, Skattebo was graded as the third-best running back in FBS by PFF. A bruising runner who plays the position like he’s a linebacker, he rushed for 4.09 yards after contact per attempt and forced 102 missed tackles as a runner. Skattebo was also tied for third in PFF’s Missed Tackles Forced After A Rush, and he also finished in the top 10 among runners in PFF’s Elusive Rating among backs with at least 156 rushing attempts.
Skattebo was also a successful pass catcher with the Sun Devils, hauling in a combined 69 passes over the last two years. That includes finishing sixth among backs in receptions in 2024. If there’s a downfall with Skattebo, it’s ball security … he fumbled 10 times in his final three collegiate seasons. He also didn’t do a lot of pass blocking at the amateur level, and he is already 23 years old and compiled more than 700 carries over the last four years.
Cam Skattebo Best Draft Landing Spots For Fantasy
- Chicago Bears (No. 39 or No. 41 overall)
- Dallas Cowboys (No. 44)
- Denver Broncos (No. 51)
- Cleveland Browns (No. 67)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 83)
Skattebo is a fun player to watch, even more so after he busted out in the stat sheets this past season. When he won the Big 12 Championship Game MVP, he racked up 284 total yards, two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, and a two-point conversion. It solidified him as a prospect NFL teams needed to monitor as a serious playmaker.
In terms of draft order, the Bears have two picks in the second round and could use one on a bigger back to pair with D’Andre Swift. That’s not an ideal scenario in fantasy, at least in Year 1. The Cowboys could take Skattebo as a replacement for Rico Dowdle, as he would be a virtual lock to pass Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on the team’s depth chart.
If Skattebo falls out of the top 50 overall picks, the Broncos could grab him at No. 51 to replace Williams as their starter. The Browns would also be a nice landing spot, as he would be the projected starter to replace Nick Chubb. The Steelers could also use a new lead back to pair with Jaylen Warren with Najee Harris gone. Speaking of Harris, the Chargers might also look at Skattebo as a backup/future lead runner in their offense.