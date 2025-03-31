Fantasy Football Rookie Profile: Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart
The 2025 NFL Draft is coming! To educate you, the fantasy football fan, about the top players in the incoming class, I’ll be spotlighting a different player each day. I’ve started with Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and next up is Mississippi field general and a potential first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart.
Jaxson Dart Height, Weight
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Jaxson Dart College Stats
2021 USC: 1,353 pass yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 43 rush yards, 2 TDs
2022 Ole Miss: 2,974 pass yards, 20 TDs, 11 INTs, 614 rush yards, TD
2023 Ole Miss: 3,364 pass yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs, 389 rush yards, 8 TDs
2024 Ole miss: 4,279 pass yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 495 rush yards, 3 TDs
Jaxson Dart Profile
Dart began his college career at USC, playing in only six games before transferring to Ole Miss. He went on to start a combined 39 games for the Rebels, culminating in a season that saw him finish fourth in passing yards in FBS with a 68.4 completion percentage. Dart was also the second-best quarterback based on PFF grading in 2024, behind only Ward.
Dart looked downfield often, averaging an FBS-high 10.6 yards per attempt among quarterbacks with a minimum of 300 dropbacks. He was second at the position in terms of aDOT (average depth of target) and tied for sixth in Big-Time Throws based on PFF.
Dart is a talented quarterback who can make plays with both his arm and his legs. Over his three seasons with Mississippi, Dart rushed for nearly 1,500 combined yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the ground. That will add to his value from a fantasy football perspective.
Best Fantasy Landing Spots
1. New Orleans Saints (No. 9 overall)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21)
3. Cleveland Browns (No. 33)
4. New York Giants (No. 34)
5. New York Jets (No. 42)
With what’s been a busy offseason at the quarterback position, there aren’t a lot of teams looking for Week 1 starters at the position. Chances are good that the Titans will take Ward at No. 1 overall, but beyond that, there isn’t a team desperate for an immediate fix. When you factor in many teams at the top of the draft have bigger needs, it could be tough for Dart to land with a team that will allow him a chance to start out of the gate.
Dart’s mock draft projections fall into the mid-to-late first round and all the way into the second round. The Saints could grab him at No. 9 (his likely highest landing post), and the Steelers could have interest with the No. 21 overall pick, regardless of if the team signs Aaron Rodgers. Dart could also be an option for the Browns at No. 33, the Giants at No. 34, the Raiders at No. 37 or the Jets at No. 42.
The two New York teams signed quarterbacks this offseason. The Jets signed Justin Fields and the Giants added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Dart would be more of a long-term option in the Big Apple. The same holds true in Las Vegas, where the Raiders acquired Geno Smith in March.
With all that said, Dart does have the tools to make a fantasy impact at the NFL level … it just might take some time. As a result, unless he does land a starting role this season (I see that as unlikely), Dart will have more value in dynasty leagues than in re-draft formats.