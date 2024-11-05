Fantasy Football Streaming Defenses/DST to Target in Week 10
This season hasn't brought us one of those elite, consistent matchup-winning fantasy football defenses we see sometimes. The gap between the No. 1 unit and the No. 7 unit is just 3.0 fantasy points per game. That makes this a year in which you'll want to be streaming the position.
Matchups matter more for defenses than for any other position in fantasy, and that means every week there are great options available on the waiver wire to plug into your starting lineup.
These defenses are available in at least 50.0% of ESPN public leagues and are your best streaming options to start in your fantasy football lineup in Week 10.
1. Chicago Bears (vs NE) — 54.5% Available
Incredible late-game heroics or not, Drake Maye's New England Patriots offense was still a plus fantasy matchup last week, conceding 11 points to the Tennessee Titans. That comes after his first two full games gave up 12.0 to the Houston Texans and 9.0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Those three opponents all rank between 16th and 21st in PFF's team defense grade. The Chicago Bears rank No. 8.
I know this is a somewhat short explanation, but what more do you really need? A strong defense against a rookie quarterback who has given up significant fantasy production in all three of his full games played. Sometimes fantasy football is this easy.
2. Atlanta Falcons (@ NO) — 85.6% Available
After tricking us into thinking they might be good with amazing performances against the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys to open the season, we now know a lot more about the New Orleans Saints.
Derek Carr and the Saints gave up 17 fantasy points to the Falcons in the first meeting between these two teams, and in his return from injury, they couldn't even beat the Carolina Panthers.
The Saints have the worst pass-blocking line in the NFL by PFF's grades, and so even the Falcons' biggest obstacle for fantasy production (they struggle to get after the QB) is an area they should be just fine in for this week.
3. New York Giants (@ CAR) — 97.2% Available
Okay, there's a reason the Giants' defense is available in almost 98% of leagues. I get why even reading their name listed made you laugh. But if you're in a deeper league, or if a bunch of your league mates also stream defenses, they are a very worthwhile last-ditch option.
The biggest bright spot on the Giants defense (and maybe the entire team, excluding Malik Nabers) is their ability to rush the passer. Sometimes when playing from behind they don't get a chance to show that off.
But this week they're 5.5-point favorites over the Panthers, who have already allowed Bryce Young to be sacked 9 times across four full games played this season.
The Giants' pass-rush should get to pin their ears back in some obvious passing downs while playing with a lead, and that means big fantasy upside.