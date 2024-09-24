Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups (Jauan Jennings, Bucky Irving, Cam Akers are Must-Adds)
We're already heading into Week 4 of the fantasy football season! Make sure you are keeping your bench fresh with the best options. Here are my top fantasy football waiver claims heading into this week.
Also, keep an eye on the Steelers RB room. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren appeared to be injured on Monday. Cordarelle Patterson could suddenly have some value. D'Andre Swift is also in danger of losing touches after a poor start to the season. Look out for Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbet to become more relevant in the coming weeks.
WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers, 67% available
Jennings had a career day on Sunday, catching 11 of his 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Rams. As long as Deebo Samuel and Geroge Kittle remain out, Jennings is a start. He was Purdy's first read nine times, compared to Aiyuk's eight, and he commanded a 40% target share and 46% air yards share. The matchup with the Patriots this weekend should be favorable for Jennings.
RB Bucky Irving, Buccaneers, 66% available
Are you tired of me telling you to pick up Bucky Irving yet? I've been banging the drum for Irving since the preseason, and this ought to be the last week I am writing him up, as he should be rostered in at least 50% of leagues soon.
Irving has been the most efficient runner for Tampa Bay by far. Irving is averaging 6.2 yards per attempt this season - that's second only to JK Dobbins for runners with 25 or more attempts. Rachaad White is averaging just 2.1. Todd Bowles says rookie RB Bucky Irving has earned more snaps going forward, and we agree. White will still be a good option for PPR leagues, but Irving could take over this backfield down the stretch.
RB Cam Akers, Texans, 65% available
If Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce remain out, Akers can be an RB2. Akers played 29 of a possible 32 snaps on first and second downs outside of the two-minute drill in the first three quarters. Akers was not efficient vs. a stout Vikings run defense, but he saved his fantasy day with a rushing touchdown. The game script was also not in his favor, but he has a much more fantasy-friendly matchup this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RB Braelon Allen, Jets, 75% available
We mentioned Allen in last week's waiver article, and he makes the list again after an impressive TNF performance. Not only is he the obvious handcuff for Breece Hall, but he could also have some standalone value as the season progresses. Allen had 14 touches on Thursday night. He rushed the ball 11 times for 55 yards and caught three passes for another 13 yards, finishing with a respectable 9.8 PPR points.
QB Justin Fields, Steelers, 75% available
Fields makes this list for the second week in a row after a solid start in Week 3. Fields logged 19 fantasy points for those who played him after passing for 245 yards and a touchdown and also adding another touchdown with his legs. Fields is an excellent QB2 in superflex leagues as long as he keeps the starting role with the Steelers because of his mobility. After a 3-0 start to the season, Pittsburgh should continue to roll with Fields.
QB Sam Darnold, Vikings, 85% available
Darnold tossed four passing touchdowns on Sunday vs. the Texans. If he can clean up a few more of his mistakes, he creeps into the every-week starter conversion. His eight passing touchdowns lead the league, and his 117 passer rating is sixth. Only Lamar Jackson has more fantasy points than Sam Darnold this year.
Darnold has arguably the best wideout in the league, Justin Jefferson, while Jordan Addison is also in the wings waiting to return from injury. Aaron Jones is a threat in the run game for a Minnesota team that is smartly coached and boasts a strong defense. All of this works in Darnold's favor for the success to continue, though maybe not quite at this rate.
QB Andy Dalton, Panthers, 99% available
Dalton led the Panthers to their first win of the season in decisive fashion, passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Raiders with a 70.9% completion rate. Diontae Johnson's managers rejoiced as he suddenly became fantasy-relevant again. RB Chubba Hubbard also put up a massive day for fantasy teams as Dalton opened up this offense. Don't expect every week to be this explosive from the veteran passer, but Dalton can be stashed as a QB2 in superflex leagues or a bye-week replacement.
WR Quentin Johnston, Chargers, 57% available
No receiver has gone from zero to hero as quickly as QJ this season. After a disappointing rookie season, Johnston looks revived in this new Chargers offense. It's hard to know whether he will keep it up after Joshua Palmer is fully healthy, but for now, Johnston seems to be the big-play guy in Los Angeles.
Johnston has been the first read 31.6% of the time for the Chargers (13th in the NFL). His three receiving touchdowns represent 75% of the team's receiving touchdowns while also being tied for the most among wideouts.
RB Antonio Gibson, Patriots, 70% available
Gibson is behind Rhamondre Stevenson in New England, but this team loves to run the football. The Patriots' 90-team rushing attempts rank ninth in the NFL. After taking over for Stevenson on Thursday night, Gibson averaged 5.4 yards per carry. For the season, he is averaging 6.2 yards per carry (24 carries). Gibson is also a talented pass-catcher, and New England could use more of those. Gibson is the handcuff for Stevenson, and he may have standalone value as the season progresses and the Patriots distribute more of the carries.
WR Tutu Atwell, Rams, 86% available
Atwell was the receiver who stepped up for the Rams this week. He started with Robinson and played the majority of the snaps. He caught four passes for 93 yards, including one 50-yard catch vs. the Niners. A former second-round pick, Atwell has the opportunity to put up some points with the Rams until Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp return.
WR Xavier Legette, Panthers, 75% available
Andy Dalton has given the offense life again, and Legette becomes an interesting addition. After Adam Thielen left Sunday's contest with a hamstring injury, Legette saw more routes. Should Thielen remain out, Legette should see an increase in snaps and will get the chance to become the second receiving option behind Johnson for Andy Dalton.
WR Michael Wilson, Cardinals, 88% available
Wilson was one of my favorite preseason sleepers. He delivered a solid game on Sunday vs. the Lions, tying Marvin Harrison for the team lead with 64 yards while leading the team with eight catches on nine targets.
WR Jalen Nailor, Vikings, 95% available
As long as Jordan Addison is out, Naylor is a great flex option in this successful Vikings offense. Nailor has seen a 15% target share across the past two games and recorded a touchdown in each. He's getting catchable targets from Darnold, too.
TE Cole Kmet, Bears, 75% available
Tight end has been an absolute dumpster fire this season, so if you are streaming the position, you can consider Kmet. After starting the season behind Gerald Everett, Kmet has outsnapped Everett in each of the last two games. However, he is still not on the field as often as last season.
Kmet had a strong day on Sunday with Caleb Williams. His 10 receptions were tied for a career-high, and his 97 yards were the second most in his career. He also scored this first touchdown of the year. Last year, Kmet had six touchdowns - tied for the second-most at the position.