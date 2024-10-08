Fantasy Football Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups (Juju Smith-Schuster, Jalen Tolbert, Tank Bigsby Lead List)
Four teams are on a bye in Week 6: the Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, and Vikings.
If you're looking for bye-week replacements, some strong options are available on the wire. Even if you don't need bye-week replacements, check the waiver wire for players dropped by other teams that had to make tough roster choices.
Now, let's get to the list!
Here are some players to consider adding for the short and long term.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Quarterbacks Week 6
Kirk Cousins, Falcons, 55% available
Kirk Cousins passed for 509 yards and 4 touchdowns in Week 5 vs. the Bucs on Thursday Night Football, finishing as the QB1 for the week. It's safe to say that he looks healthy again. This week, he gets an excellent matchup with the Panthers, who have allowed the fifth-most average fantasy points per game to opposing QBs this year (22.1).
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, 67% available
Lawrence looked much better last week in a favorable matchup vs. the Colts, passing for 371 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This week, he has the London game and a tougher matchup vs. the Bears, but the spread is just -2 in favor of Chicago, and we could get more connections for Lawrence and Brian Thomas, Jr. in a back-and-forth game script.
Caleb Williams, Bears, 53% available
Williams has an excellent matchup this week vs. the Jaguars, who have allowed the most average fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (26.5). They have also allowed the third-most completions (129) for the second-most passing yards (1,494). Williams has passed for 300+ yards and 2+ touchdowns in two of his last three contests. I'll trust him in this London game if I'm looking for a Patrick Mahomes replacement.
Others: Daniel Jones, Bo Nix
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Running Backs Week 6
Tank Bigsby, Jaguars, 90% available
Bigsby had a massive game on Sunday vs. the Colts, earning 26 PPR points and finishing as the RB1 for the week. The previous week, he had 90 rushing yards vs. the Texans. Bigbsy won't take Travis Etienne's job as lead back, but it's fair to assume he has earned more opportunities.
Besides being the handcuff, Bigsby could have some standalone flex value. Bigsby has a 17.6% explosive run rate, is averaging 5.82 yards after contact per attempt, and has logged more ground yards than Etienne this season on 19 fewer carries.
Ty Chandler, Vikings, 65% available
Aaron Jones left Sunday's contest early with a hip injury, and Chandler took over the remaining work, as expected. Minnesota is on bye this week, but If Jones misses time, Chandler will be the next man up for the Week 7 matchup vs. Detroit.
Alexander Mattison, Raiders, 80% available
Zamir White was absent Sunday, and Mattison led the backfield with 15 carries, though to little effect. He averaged just 2.5 yards per carry vs. a tough Denver defense. Still, Mattison has earned more playing time in Las Vegas. He has been the more explosive runner this season and slightly more efficient. Dylan Laube is also waiting in the wings.
Roschon Johnson, Bears, 88% available
D'Andre Swift has resurrected himself into fantasy relevance, but Roschon Johnson has claimed the handcuff role, logging 33% of the carries for the Bears and playing in third-down situations. He also gets goal-line opportunities and has three total touchdowns in his three games played - two of which came in Week 5 vs. the Panthers.
Jaylen Wright, Dolphins, 92% available
De'Von Achane left Sunday's game with a concussion, and Jaylen Wright stepped in and carried 13 times for 86 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, leading the team in rushing for the day. Achane has plenty of time to recover as the Dolphins are on bye this week, but if you have the room, Wright has a high ceiling if he earns more carries in this Dolphins offense.
Antonio Gibson, Patriots, 65% available
Rumor had it that Rhamondre Stevenson had lost his starting role due to ball security issues, but that lasted about five minutes. Gibson went three and out on his first drive, while Stevenson broke off a 33-yard touchdown run with his first opportunity. Overall, Gibson has graded better as a runner and a receiver this year. He's been more efficient, explosive, and effective after contact.
Others: Roschon Johnson. Antonio Gibson, Tyrone Tracy, Keaton Mitchell
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Wide Receiver Week 6
Juju Smith-Schuster, Chiefs, 96% available
If you're wondering who is going to step up to take Rashee Rice's place, the answer looked like Smith-Schuster on Monday Night. The Chiefs receiver tallied an exceptional 130 yards, catching seven of eight targets from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are on bye this week, so he can't help you right away, and of course, Patrick Mahomes can spread the ball around. Still, to have a piece of a prolific Chiefs offense is worth a decent amount of your FAAB.
Josh Downs, Colts, 65% available
Downs has seen a team-high 21 targets across his last two games and averaged 19.1 PPR points per game for his fantasy managers. The Colts' slot receiver has connected with both Joe Flacco and Anthony Richardson and can be trusted as a flex play in PPR Leagues due to his target volume and 81% catch rate, despite his low aDOT of just 6.9 yards.
Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys, 93% available
Tolbert had a breakout game on Sunday night vs. the Steelers, catching seven of his 10 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also had a team-high 23% target share on Sunday night.
With Brandin Cooks on the IR, look for Tolbert to continue to pick up the outside routes in an offense that desperately needs a second receiving threat to help CeeDee Lamb. The matchup with the Lions in Week 6 is a good one. Not only is the 52-point total the highest of the week, but the Lions have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts.
Michael Wilson, Cardinals, 88% available
Across the last three games played, Wilson has the same route-participation rate and almost the same target share as Marvin Harrison, Jr. The difference is that Wilson has a 73% catch rate and 180 yards, while Harrison has just 152 yards with a 52% catch rate. Zay Jones is eligible to return this week, which could eat into WIlson's snap share, but it's hard to deny that Wilson has had a better connection with Kyler Murray lately.
Tre Tucker, Raiders, 83% available
Davante Adams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and rumor has it he may not be with the Raiders much longer. Tre Tucker has become the number two wideout behind Jakobi Meyers with a 90% route participation rate in the last two games without Adams. The Raiders will likely find themselves in negative game scripts, and Tucker could create some solid fantasy production.
Others: Tutu Atwell, Allen Lazard, Juju Smith-Schuster, Xavier Hutchinson
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Tight Ends Week 6
Dalton Schultz, Texans, 50% available
With news that WR Nico Collins is week-to-week, Schultz becomes an intriguing waiver add. Schultz saw a season-high six targets Sunday without Nico Collins, and he caught four of them for 38 yards, including one 18-yard grab that moved the chains in the final minutes of the Texans' dramatic win. He is a solid streaming option at a thin tight end position vs. a Patriots defense that has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends this season.
Cade Otton, Buccaneers, 84% available
Otton has seen 21 targets across the last three contests, running routes 66% of the time. He may not have a high ceiling, but he is the third target on a team with one of the league's best quarterbacks.
Taysom Hill, Saints, 75% available
The Saints' offense is better when they have Taysom Hill, and they hope to have him back sooner rather than later. The New Orleans Swiss Army knife is always a threat to find the end zone, and he could even throw a touchdown pass.