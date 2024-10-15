Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Tank Bigsby, Drake Maye, Romeo Doubs Lead List
Week 7 is already upon us! I hope you had success streaming Caleb Williams, Kirk Cousins, or Trevor Lawrence last week. Bucky Irving also found the end zone, and Josh Downs and Zach Ertz delivered.
There are a lot of interesting running backs on today's list. If you're missing D'Andre Swift this week or want a backup plan for Aaron Jones, some intriguing options are available.
The Cowboys and Bears are both on bye this week. Be sure you have a plan for how to replace CeeDee Lamb, too.
Let's dive in.
Quarterback Waiver Wire Adds Week 7
QB Drake Maye, Patriots (96% available)
Maye had a strong debut on Sunday vs. the Texans, passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns while also adding another 38 yards on the ground. He is the QB11 on the week heading into Monday Night Football.
In Week 7, he gets a tasty matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers, including 4 touchdowns just last week to fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (67% available)
Lawrence has 2 passing touchdowns in each of his last three games. His weapons are finally all healthy, with Gabe Davis and Evan Engram returning successfully this week. Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr. remain the top receiving threats, while Tank Bigsby is impressing in the ground game. Now is a good time to buy low on the Jaguars QB. Look for Christian Kirk and Evan Engram to connect with Lawrence vs. the Patriots this weekend.
Others: Tua Tagavailoa
Running Back Waiver Wire Adds Week 7
RB Tank Bigsby, Jaguars (56% available)
Bigsby is still available in more than 50% of leagues, and this is likely the last time you'll get the chance. Travis Etienne has been dealing with a shoulder injury, and now he adds a hamstring injury. Bigsby, whose 14.6% explosive run rate ranks first among runners with 20+ attempts according to Fantasy Points Data, could have a big Week 7 vs. a Patriots team that just allowed 217 all-purpose yards and 3 touchdowns to Texans running backs.
RB Isaac Guerendo, 49ers (99% available)
Jordan Mason is dealing with a shoulder injury, and Guernedo is most likely to pick up the bulk of his carries if he can't play, though don't be surprised if the Niners use more of a committee than usual. It's also a tough matchup with the Chiefs this week, and I don't see Mason being out long. Christian McCaffrey is in the wings, too. This is a deep league-only add for me.
RB Kimani Vidal, Chargers (98% available)
Gus Edwards has officially landed on the IR, and rookie Kikmani Vidal got the opportunities with his absence on Sunday. The sixth-round pick rotated in behind JK Dobbins on Sunday. He has just four carries for 11 yards, but he caught both of his targets for another 40 yards and a score. Vidal is worth picking up since we know the Chargers like to run the ball, and Dobbins has dealt with his share of injuries in the past few seasons.
RB Tyrone Tracy, Giants (55% available)
There was a rush to pick up Tracy last week after Devin Singletary was declared out for his second game in a row. Tracy caught all six of his targets for 57 yards despite logging just 50 ground yards on 17 attempts vs. the Bengals. He also scored a TD, and was the RB5 for the week heading into Monday Night Football. Waiver wire warriors were rewarded for the add. Tracy has now put together consecutive strong games, and he should have earned himself a more significant role even when Singletary returns.
RB Ty Chandler, Vikings (66% available)
Chandler may step into the primary role on Sunday as Aaron Jones is dealing with a hip injury. It's not a great matchup vs. the Lions, but especially if you are the Jones manager, Chandler should be rostered in case.
RB Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (99% available)
Tucker finally had room to run, with Rachaad White missing the Week 6 contest with a foot injury. Our waiver wire darling, Bucky Irving, led the backfield, but Tucker got 14 carries and averaged an efficient 5.5 yards per carry. This Bucs backfield may get muddier, but if White misses any more time, Tucker could be effective as a weekly flex play in the right matchups.
RB Damien Pierce, Texans (97% available)
Pierce returned successfully from his hamstring injury on Sunday, taking over some snaps from Joe Mixon as the Texans got out to a lead. Pierce broke off a long 54-yard run for a touchdown, which brought his average yards per carry to 9.5 on eight attempts. Pierce is the early-down handcuff for the Texans, while Dare Ogunbowale will continue to take the passing snaps. If you are a Mixon manager, it's time to add Pierce.
RB Jaylen Wright, Dolphins, 92% available
De'Von Achane left the Week 5 game with a concussion, and Jaylen Wright stepped in and carried 13 times for 86 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and leading the team in rushing for the day. Achane has plenty of time to recover as the Dolphins are returning from a bye. But if you have the room, Wright has a high ceiling if he earns more carries in this Dolphins offense once Tua returns.
Others: Tyler Allgeier, Trey Benson, Antonio Gibson, Keaton Mitchell
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Adds Week 7
WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Chiefs (82% available)
If you're wondering who is going to step up to take Rashee Rice's place, the answer looked like Smith-Schuster last Monday Night. The Chiefs receiver tallied 130 yards, catching seven of eight targets from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are coming off a bye and Patrick Mahomes can spread the ball around. Still, to have a piece of a prolific Chiefs offense is worth a decent amount of your FAAB.
WR Romeo Doubs, Packers (70% available)
Doubs was the top wide receiver for the Packers on Sunday, playing the most snaps and running the most routes. Doubs scored two touchdowns and was the WR9 heading into Monday Night Football. After a slow start to the season and some off-field drama, Doubs could be worth a flier, as receivers in this potent offense could pop off in any given week. Dontayvion Wicks is dealing with a shoulder injury, which may allow for more opportunities for Doubs in the near future.
WR Michael Wilson Jr, Cardinals (85% available)
Marvin Harrison, Jr. will possibly miss time due to a concussion, and Wilson should take over those outside routes. Wilson scored a touchdown last week and has an 18% target share this season (3rd for the Cardinals).
WR Xavier Legette, Panthers (72% available)
Legette has an excellent matchup this week vs. the Commanders, who have allowed 10 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, along with an average of 170 receiving yards per game. Diontae Johnson will get his share in what is likely a negative game script, but Legette should, too, as a talented rookie in this offense.
WR DeMario Douglas, Patriots (79% available)
Davis was Drake Maye's favorite target Sunday vs. the Texans, catching six of his eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. It's worth betting on the chemistry, as Douglas also leads all Patriots receivers in yards this season.
WR Bub Means, Saints (99% available)
When Chris Olave left Sunday's contest, it was Means who stepped up as the X receiver, catching 5 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Rasheed Shahid is also banged up, so Means becomes a possible option for this week's Thursday Night matchup with the Broncos, who will likely be without Patrick Surtain II.
Others: Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown
Tight End Waiver Wire Adds Week 7
TE Cade Otton, Buccaneers (76% available)
No team has allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than the Baltimore Ravens (436), and they have also allowed the third-most yards per target (9.08). Otton has averaged nearly 7 targets and 40 receiving yards per game since Week 3.
TE Hunter Henry, Patriots (82% available)
Henry caught all three targets for 41 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Henry has always had a nose for the end zone, and I like his chances to find the end zone again vs. a Jaguars defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to tight ends this season.
Taysom Hill, Saints (75% available)
The Saints' offense is better when they have Taysom Hill, and they hope to have him back sooner than later. The New Orleans Swiss Army knife is always a threat to find the end zone, and he could even throw a touchdown pass.