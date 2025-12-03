Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 14
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 14
1. Josh Allen vs. Bengals
2. Dak Prescott at Lions (Thurs.)
3. Jalen Hurts at Chargers
4. Joe Burrow at Bills
5. Matthew Stafford at Cardinals
6. Jacoby Brissett vs. Rams
7. Patrick Mahomes vs. Texans
8. Jared Goff vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
9. Daniel Jones at Jaguars
10. Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers
Complete Week 14 quarterback rankings
Byes: 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott at Lions (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Prescott has been on a heater in the stat sheets, scoring 20-plus points in each of his last three games. That hot streak should continue on Thursday night against the Lions, who just allowed four touchdowns to Jordan Love on Thanksgiving Day. In all, their defense has allowed 17 or more fantasy points to eight quarterbacks, making Prescott a solid option.
Start ‘Em
Matthew Stafford at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has scored fewer than 14 points in two of his last three games, but I’m sticking with him in a matchup against the Cardinals. This could be a high-scoring affair, with a total of 48.5 on DraftKings, and the Arizona defense has allowed two quarterbacks to beat them for 17-plus points since Week 11. What’s more, both of those games came in Arizona.
Jacoby Brissett vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett has been on absolute fire since taking over as the Cardinals starting quarterback, scoring at least 18.7 fantasy points in all seven games. In fact, he’s third in points at the position since Week 6. I’d start him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Rams, who just allowed three touchdowns and 22.5 fantasy points to Bryce Young in a Week 13 loss.
Daniel Jones at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones hasn’t put up great fantasy totals lately, but he’s had a decent floor and a Week 14 matchup against the Jaguars is favorable. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, and seven have beaten them for 17-plus fantasy points overall. This could be a shootout too, as the total for this huge game is a lofty 48.5 on DraftKings.
Bo Nix at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix hasn’t been great in the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring no more than 16.4 fantasy points in each of his last three games. And while he was held to just 5.8 points in Week 10 against his next opponent, the Raiders, I still see Nix as a top-12 quarterback. Las Vegas has allowed six quarterbacks to beat them for 16-plus points, and three of those have come since Week 7.
More Starts
- Jared Goff vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Sam Darnold at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tyrod Taylor vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jackson … a sit ’em? Am I nuts? Maybe, but have you seen his recent numbers? He’s scored no more than 7.2 fantasy points in three straight games, and he hasn’t scored more than 16.6 points since Week 9! He has also averaged just 14.9 points in his six career starts against Pittsburgh. I know it’s a risk and you need a competent pivot, but Jackson isn’t a must start now.
Sit ‘Em
Baker Mayfield vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mayfield’s numbers haven’t been great lately, scoring fewer than 15 fantasy points in four of his last six games. That includes a 4.1-point stinker against this week’s opponent, the Saints. Their defense has been very formidable against quarterbacks lately as well, allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to the position since Week 10. I’d beware Mayfield in this NFC South battle.
Caleb Williams at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a sit ’em last week, Williams put up just 9.5 fantasy points in a win over the Eagles. He’s been very inconsistent overall too, scoring fewer than 12 points in two of his last three games and five times for the entire season. He’ll be a risk against the Packers, who have held Jalen Hurts and Jared Goff to fewer than 13 points in matchups at Lambeau Field.
Justin Herbert vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Herbert’s numbers have not been that great lately, as he’s failed to score more than 14.7 fantasy points in three straight games. He also injured his left hand last week and needed surgery, although the Bolts list him as day to day. Regardless, I’m sitting Herbert due to a tough matchup against the Eagles and his uncertain status on a Monday night contest.
C.J. Stroud at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Stroud returned to action last week, scoring a mere nine fantasy points in a win over the Colts. He’s now been held to fewer than 14 points in three of his last four starts, and a matchup against the Chiefs makes him a tough player to start. Their defense hasn’t allowed a quarterback to beat them for more than 16.8 points at Arrowhead, including Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson.
More Sits
- J.J. McCarthy vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tua Tagovailoa at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Aaron Rodgers at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)