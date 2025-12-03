Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 14
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 14
1. Seahawks defense at Falcons
2. Broncos defense at Raiders
3. Browns defense vs. Titans
4. Rams defense at Cardinals
5. Steelers defense at Ravens
6. Commanders defense at Vikings
7. Buccaneers defense vs. Saints
8. Ravens defense vs. Steelers
9. Dolphins defense at Jets
10. Colts defense at Jaguars
Complete Week 14 defense rankings
Byes: 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots
Week 14 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Browns defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The weekly "who plays the Titans” section of the start defenses features the Browns this week. Tennessee has allowed a league-high 48 sacks of Cam Ward, and it’s also committed 16 giveaways. The Titans also field the worst offense in terms of points scored per game, and they’re also dead last in total net yards per game. Look for the Browns defense to post a solid total.
Start ‘Em
Broncos defense at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense didn’t look great in last week’s win over the Commanders, but a plus matchup in Las Vegas should be good for what ails it. The Raiders have allowed the second-most sacks (46), and their offense has been generous when it comes to giveaways, with 17 in 12 games. The Silver & Black have also averaged the second-fewest points per game in 2025.
Steelers defense at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens offense has been awful lately, committing eight giveaways and allowing nine sacks over their last three games. Lamar Jackson seems to be playing at less than 100 percent too, so this is not a bad spot for the Steelers defense in terms of a fantasy starter. Pittsburgh, which has posted 34 sacks and 22 takeaways on the season, should be a top-12 option this weekend.
More Starts
- Commanders defense at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Buccaneers defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rams defense at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Chargers defense vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Chargers were a popular streaming option last week based on a great matchup against the Raiders, but this week’s contest against Philadelphia isn’t nearly as attractive. Their offense has eight giveaways, which is tied for second fewest in the league, and it’s allowed 27 sacks (tied for 16th). I’d keep these Bolts unplugged in a big matchup on Monday night.
Sit ‘Em
Texans defense at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Texans have the top defense in the NFL in real football, but it’s still subject to the matchups in fantasy football. This week, Houston faces a difficult road matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Their offense has committed just eight giveaways, and it’s averaging nearly 350 total net yards on its home field. That could be a problem for Houston this week.
Bears defense at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bears defense can be useful when the matchup is right, but this isn’t one of those weeks. That’s due to a tough road matchup in Green Bay against Jordan Love and the Packers. No team in the league has committed fewer giveaways (7) this season, and only two teams have allowed fewer sacks of their quarterbacks. That makes Chicago a fade in a huge NFC matchup.
More Sits
- Lions defense vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jaguars defense vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bills defense vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 14
1. Brandon Aubrey at Lions (Thurs.)
2. Jason Myers at Falcons
3. Chase McLaughlin vs. Saints
4. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Chiefs
5. Jake Bates vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
6. Cameron Dicker vs. Eagles
7. Tyler Loop vs. Steelers
8. Cam Little vs. Colts
9. Harrison Mevis at Cardinals
10. Matt Prater vs. Bengals
Complete Week 14 kicker rankings
Byes: 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots
Week 14 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Chase McLaughlin vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a fantasy start ’em last week, McLaughlin put up 10 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. I’d keep him in lineups this week too, as the veteran faces a Saints defense that’s given up 23 field goals and 9.3 points per game to kickers. Back in Week 8, McLaughlin beat this NFC South rival for an impressive three field goals of 50-plus yards and 17 fantasy points.
Start ‘Em
Tyler Loop vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loop had a stinker last weekend with just two fantasy points, but he had scored at least 11 in his previous three contests and four of his previous five. I’d keep the faith and keep him in lineups against the Steelers, who have given up an average of 9.1 fantasy points per game to kickers. In all, eight booters have beaten Pittsburgh for eight points, including five with 10-plus.
Harrison Mevis at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Mevis hasn’t put up great totals as the Rams kicker, but I do like him as a streamer this week in Arizona. Their defense has been generous to kickers at home, allowing 10.7 fantasy points per game. In all, the Cardinals have allowed eight different booters to beat them for at least 10 fantasy points, and only four kickers haven’t hit double digits against them this season.
More Starts
- Jason Myers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Matt Gay at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Riley Patterson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Cairo Santos at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos has seen his fantasy totals decline in three straight weeks, and an upcoming road matchup against the Packers makes him a fade for me. Their defense has allowed just one kicker to beat them for more than seven fantasy points at Lambeau Field, and overall the position has averaged a modest 7.5 points per game against them. I’d beware Santos this weekend.
Sit ‘Em
Harrison Butker vs. Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Butker scored just four fantasy points last week, and he’s scored more than eight points just once since Week 4. The veteran also has a bad matchup against the Texans, who have allowed just 13 field goals and the fewest points per game to opposing kickers. Despite his “name value,” Butker is no longer a must start kicker … and I’d sit him in this tough AFC matchup.
Jake Elliott at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Elliott's numbers have not been great this season, as he’s scored fewer than eight points in all but four of his 12 games. He's also been held to a combined five fantasy points in his last two games, and a matchup against the Chargers isn't very favorable. Enemy kickers have averaged fewer than seven fantasy points per game against them at Sofi Stadium.
More Sits
- Evan McPherson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Zane Gonzalez vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chad Ryland vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)