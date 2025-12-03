Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 14
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 14
1. Trey McBride vs. Rams
2. Brock Bowers vs. Broncos
3. Tyler Warren at Jaguars
4. Jake Ferguson at Lions (Thurs.)
5. Travis Kelce vs. Texans
6. Brenton Strange vs. Colts
7. Mark Andrews vs. Steelers
8. Oronde Gadsden vs. Eagles
9. Dalton Kincaid vs. Bengals
10. Darren Waller vs. Jets
Complete Week 14 tight end rankings
Byes: 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Tyler Warren vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You might think this is low-hanging fruit (and maybe it is), but Warren has been held to single digits in three of his last five games. He had hit double digits in all but one of his first seven games. Still, he’s an obvious must start against the Jaguars in a huge AFC South matchup. Their defense has allowed seven tight ends to beat them for 10-plus fantasy points this season.
Start ‘Em
Brenton Strange vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Strange has looked great in his return, as he’s posted a combined 27.8 fantasy points in two games. He clearly has the trust of his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a nice option. Over the last eight weeks, Indianapolis has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Strange could be on the waiver wire in some leagues.
Mark Andrews vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Andrews scored a respectable 8.7 fantasy points last week, and he had scored double digits in three of his previous four games. So, while the Ravens offense has been somewhat of a disaster lately, I’m sticking with him against Pittsburgh. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most points and the seventh-most receiving yards per game to enemy tight ends since Week 6.
Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts Sr. is tough to trust, as he’s scored in the single digits in four of his last five games. That fifth game came last week, however, and he put up 15.2 points against the Jets. If Drake London (knee) is unable to play this week, Pitts Sr. should be a viable starter against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed 10 tight ends to beat them for 10-plus points in their 12 contests.
More Starts
- Dalton Kincaid vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Zach Ertz at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Juwan Johnson at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Oronde Gadsden vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Gadsden has fallen off a cliff in the last three weeks, as he’s combined to score just 15 PPR points (he had at least 11.8 points in each of his previous four games). The rookie also has a bad matchup against the Eagles, who have not allowed a tight end to beat them for more than 13.3 points. In all, they’ve allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to the position.
Sit ‘Em
Dallas Goedert at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Goedert, much like Gadsden, has seen his fantasy totals sink in the last four weeks. After scoring double digits in six of his first seven games, he’s been held to 8.3 or fewer points in each of his last four. He’ll be hard to trust on Monday night against the Chargers, who have allowed just three tight ends to beat them for more than 10.7 fantasy points this season.
Evan Engram at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Engram busted out in the stat sheets last week, scoring a season-high 13.9 fantasy points. He had failed to hit double digits in each of his previous six games, however, and this week’s matchup against the Raiders isn’t good on paper. In fact, only one tight end has had more than 11.6 points against them, and just four have scored double digits against them overall.
Pat Freiermuth at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freiermuth played just 17 snaps and didn’t see a single target last week, and that was after scoring a touchdown and 10.9 points in his previous contest. He’s been impossible to trust this season, and I’d avoid him even if you’re desperate against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and the third-fewest points per game to tight ends since Week 6.
More Sits
- T.J. Hockenson vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Mike Gesicki at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- AJ Barner at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)