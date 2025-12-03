Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 14
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings Week 14
1. Jonathan Taylor at Jaguars
2. De’Von Achane at Jets
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
4. Bijan Robinson vs. Seahawks
5. James Cook vs. Steelers
6. Chase Brown at Bills
7. Josh Jacobs vs. Bears
8. Bucky Irving vs. Saints
9. Kyren Williams at Cardinals
10. Saquon Barkley at Chargers (Mon.)
Complete Week 14 running back rankings
Byes: 49ers, Giants, Panthers, Patriots
Week 14 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Chase Brown at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brown has caught fire after a terrible start, scoring 15 or more points in each of his last five games. He should continue that streak against the Bills, who have struggled against running backs all season long. In fact, their defense has given up the fourth-most points a game to the position. In the last four weeks, Buffalo has allowed two runners to beat them for 30 or more points.
Start ‘Em
Omarion Hampton vs. Eagles (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): This is either Hampton or Kimani Vidal, so keep tabs on the former’s status. Regardless, the Chargers top back is in a good spot to find success against the Eagles. Last week, their defense allowed a combined 255 rushing yards, two touchdowns and 39.8 points to D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. In all, nine backs have beaten them for 15-plus points.
Quinshon Judkins vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Judkins continues to be the lead back for the Browns, and he’s scored a combined 32.6 fantasy points in his last two games. I like him to produce good totals this week too, as he faces a Titans defense that’s allowed the ninth-most points per game to running backs. What’s more, Tennessee has surrendered 4.7 yards per rush and 17 total touchdowns to the position in 2025.
RJ Harvey at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Harvey produced two touchdowns and 21.2 points in a win over the Broncos last week, and he saw a solid 31% touch share in the contest. I’d keep him active this week too, as he faces another good matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed 16-plus fantasy points to four running backs since Week 9, including Kimani Vidal’s 21.7 points just last weekend.
Jaylen Warren at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Warren is a nice flex option this week in what is an important AFC North battle in Baltimore. Their defense has allowed 12.8 points or more to 10 running backs this season, and seven have come at M&T Bank Stadium. The threat of Kenneth Gainwell taking touches does loom, but Warren has been more reliable this season, scoring double digits in eight of his 11 contests.
More Starts
- Bucky Irving vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Breece Hall vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Aaron Jones Sr. vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Kenneth Walker III at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Walker III continues to lose work to Zach Charbonnet, especially in the red zone, which had put up a huge cap on his ceiling. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 12 fantasy points in eight of his 12 games. He also faces a Falcons defense that’s allowed just one runner (De’Von Achane) to beat them for more than 15 points at home, so Walker III is a risky flex option.
Sit ‘Em
David Montgomery vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Montgomery put up his best stat line since Week 5 last week, and he still rushed for just 32 yards (12.8 points) in a loss to the Packers. Next up is a matchup against a much-improved Dallas run defense that has allowed 3.3 yards per rush and the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing runners in the last four weeks. I’d beware Montgomery.
D’Andre Swift at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): I completely whiffed on Swift last week, who went off for 20.8 fantasy points against the Eagles. He had failed to score more than nine points in his previous two games, however, and a matchup against Green Bay isn’t favorable. Just one back has beaten them for more than 15 points at Lambeau Field, and their defense has held Saquon Barkley and Chase Brown in check.
Woody Marks at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Marks has been held to fewer than eight PPR points in three straight games, and a matchup against the Chiefs makes him a fade for me this week. Their defense has been tough on backs, allowing the fifth-fewest points per game to the position since Week 6. What’s more, Kansas City has been even tougher at home, holding Jonathan Taylor to a mere 8.6 points in Week 12.
Tony Pollard at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard (and the entire Titans offense) has been a fantasy wasteland, and last week was no different. He scored just 5.3 points in a loss to the Jaguars, and Pollard has now failed to score more than 7.8 points since Week 7. This week’s matchup against the Browns is brutal too, as their defense has held Chase Brown, De’Von Achane and Josh Jacobs to fewer than 13 points at home.
More Sits
- Chris Rodriguez at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Trey Benson vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Kareem Hunt vs. Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)