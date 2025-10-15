Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 7
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 7
1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Raiders
2. Jayden Daniels at Cowboys
3. Jalen Hurts at Vikings
4. Dak Prescott vs. Commanders
5. Caleb Williams vs. Saints
6. Justin Herbert vs. Colts
7. Drake Maye at Titans
8. Baker Mayfield at Lions (Mon.)
9. Bo Nix vs. Giants
10. Justin Herbert vs. Colts
Complete Week 7 quarterback rankings
Byes: Bills, Ravens
All Positions: RBs | WRs | TEs | DEFs & Ks
Week 7 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott has been on fire in the last three weeks, scoring 22-plus points in every game. He’s also hit that mark in four of his last five games overall. I’d keep him active against the Commanders, who have allowed four quarterbacks to beat them for at least 18 fantasy points since Week 2. That includes nearly 20 from Caleb Williams in Week 6.
Start ‘Em
Drake Maye at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye has been phenomenal for fantasy fans this season, scoring at least 19 points in four of his last five contests. That includes a three-touchdown, 27.2-point performance against the Saints last week. The Titans have given up 17-plus fantasy points to two quarterbacks since Week 2, and I’m betting that Maye will score at least that many points this week.
Caleb Williams vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams posted nearly 20 fantasy points in a win over the Commanders in Week 6, and he’s now scored 19-plus points in three of his five starts. Next up is a plus matchup against the Saints. After six weeks, their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to quarterbacks. In all, four field generals have beaten New Orleans for at least 18 fantasy points.
Jared Goff vs. Buccaneers (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Goff has failed to score at least 17 points in three of his last four games, but I’m betting that he’ll rebound against Tampa Bay. He’s much more productive at home, averaging 21 points in his last 19 games at Ford Field, and a matchup against the Buccaneers is very favorable. They’ve allowed three field generals to beat them for 19 points in 2025.
Bo Nix vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix is coming off a stinker against the Jets, as he put up just 13.4 fantasy points. He scored 17-plus points in three of his previous four games, however, and I like him to post a much better stat line against the other New York team, the Giants. Their defense has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to three different quarterbacks, so Nix should find success.
More Starts
- Aaron Rodgers at Bengals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Matthew Stafford at Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Baker Mayfield at Lions (Mon. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Daniel Jones at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones posted a solid 22.5 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Cardinals, but he had been held under 17 points in his previous three starts. I’d limit him to Superflex leagues this week, as Jones faces a Chargers pass defense that’s held quarterbacks to an average of fewer than 15 fantasy points per game this season. Temper your expectations.
Sit ‘Em
Sam Darnold vs. Texans (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Darnold has been red hot, scoring 20 or more points in each of his last two contests. Still, it’s difficult to trust him in traditional leagues against a tough Houston defense. In their first five games, the Texans have given up fewer than 14 fantasy points to all but one quarterback (Baker Mayfield). As a result, I’d beware Darnold in this Monday night affair.
Jaxson Dart at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Dart has been solid in the stat sheets, as he’s scored 19-plus points in two of his first three starts for the Giants. Still, this week’s matchup in Denver is a tough one. Their defense has held all but two enemy quarterbacks to fewer than 15 points this season, and the position has averaged just 11.4 points per game when facing the Broncos at Mile High.
Trevor Lawrence vs. Rams (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Lawrence has been solid for his fantasy managers over the last two weeks, scoring 19-plus points in both games. Still, he has struggled in London games, averaging 221 passing yards and 14.5 fantasy points in six starts. The Rams have also allowed just two quarterbacks to beat them for double-digit points this year, so Lawrence is a gamble.
Tua Tagovailoa at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa had a major stinker last week, as he put up just 6.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week too, as he has an even tougher matchup in Cleveland. Their defense has played three games at home this season, and no quarterback has scored more than 14.7 points. I’d keep Tua on the fantasy sidelines.
More Sits
- Geno Smith at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Carson Wentz vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Mac Jones vs. Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)