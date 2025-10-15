Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 7
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 7
1. Trey McBride vs. Packers
2. Jake Ferguson vs. Commanders
3. George Kittle vs. Falcons
4. Tyler Warren at Chargers
5. Sam LaPorta vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
6. Travis Kelce vs. Raiders
7. Dallas Goedert at Vikings
8. Tucker Kraft at Cardinals
9. Michael Mayer at Chiefs
10. Zach Ertz at Cowboys
Complete Week 7 tight end rankings
Byes: Texans, Vikings
Week 7 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Tucker Kraft vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Kraft, listed as a start ‘em last week, scored a touchdown and 12.3 points in a win over the Bengals. I’d keep him lineups this week too, as the talented tight end has a plus matchup against the Cardinals. Their pass defense has allowed four players at the position to score 12-plus points, so I’d look for Kraft to post another solid stat line.
Start ‘Em
Dallas Goedert at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert has been on fire this year, averaging nearly 16 fantasy points per game. At what is a very thin tight end position, he’s become a must start in most leagues. This week he faces a plus matchup against the Vikings, who have allowed double digits to three different tight ends since Week 3. Goedert should be seen as a top-10 tight end this week.
Harold Fannin Jr. vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fannin Jr. went off last week, catching seven passes for 81 yards. He played 66 offensive snaps too, as David Njoku injured his knee and missed time. Regardless, Fannin Jr. is looking like a good fantasy play in a home matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed four tight ends, including three rookies, to beat them for double digits.
Mason Taylor vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Taylor, listed as a sit ‘em last week, took a step back and finished with just 1.2 fantasy points in an ugly game against the Broncos. Still, he had seen at least six targets in his previous three contests and a matchup against Carolina makes him a worthwhile option. Their defense has allowed five tight ends to beat them for 9.9 or more points in 2025.
More Starts
- Darren Waller at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Evan Engram vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Dalton Schultz at Seahawks (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
T.J. Hockenson vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hockenson is tough to sit based on his name value, but look at his numbers … in five games, he’s been held to single digits four times. He also has a tough matchup next on the slate, facing an Eagles defense that’s given up double digits to just two tight ends … and neither scored more than 13.3 points. If you still start Hockenson, temper your expectations.
Sit ‘Em
Kyle Pitts Sr. at 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pitts Sr. posted another stinker last week, finishing with just 4.8 fantasy points in a win over the Bills. He’s now been held under eight points in three of his last four games, and his targets have dropped in each of the last three games. So, while a matchup against the Niners isn’t bad on paper, starting Pitts Sr. certainly comes with a lot of risk.
Hunter Henry at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry has had two stinkers in a row, scoring a combined 12.3 fantasy points. He’s also seen his targets drop in his last three games, seeing just nine in that time (he had 22 in the first three weeks). I’d beware the veteran against the Titans, who have allowed just one tight end to score more than 9.1 fantasy points against them so far this season.
A.J. Barner vs. Texans (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Barner has quietly put up nice totals, scoring 10-plus points in three straight games and four of his last five. This trend could be in danger this week though, as he faces a tough Texans team on Monday night. In their first four games, Houston has allowed just one tight end to score more than 8.3 points, and none have has more than 12.1 points.
More Sits
- Tyler Higbee at Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Juwan Johnson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Theo Johnson at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)