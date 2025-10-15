Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 7
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings Week 7
1. Christian McCaffrey vs. Falcons
2. Bijan Robinson at 49ers
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
4. Jonathan Taylor at Chargers
5. Josh Jacobs at Cardinals
6. De’Von Achane at Browns
7. Saquon Barkley at Vikings
8. Rico Dowdle at Jets
9. Kyren Williams at Jaguars (London)
10. Jordan Mason vs. Eagles
Complete Week 7 running back rankings
Byes: Bills, Ravens
Week 7 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Quinshon Judkins vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Judkins had his first real stinker of the season in Week 6, scoring just 3.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Broncos. I’m keeping the faith in the young runner, however, as he faces a plus matchup against the Dolphins at home. Their defense has allowed five backs to beat them for 16-plus points, including four with more than 20 points, this season.
Start ‘Em
Alvin Kamara at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara, listed as a sit ‘em last week, scored 12.6 points in a loss to the Patriots. He has also averaged a disappointing 11.6 points on the season. Still, it’s tough to sit him against a vulnerable Bears defense that’s allowed three backs to beat them for 15-plus points. Chicago has also allowed more than five yards per rush to enemy running backs.
Rico Dowdle at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dowdle has been the best running back in fantasy football over the last two weeks, compiling a combined 473 scrimmage yards and 66.3 fantasy points. In the event that Chuba Hubbard is out once again, Dowdle would be a must start against the Jets. Their defense has allowed 13-plus points to five backs this season, including two with over 26.
Jordan Mason vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mason has seen a heavy touch share in the Vikings backfield over his last three games, and that should remain the case when he faces the Eagles. The matchup is favorable too, as Philadelphia’s defense has given up 15-plus fantasy points to five running backs. That includes three backs who have scored 20-plus points, and one with 31 points.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt scored just 5.8 points in a loss to the Bears, but he saw a 36% touch share and it is now the clear lead back in Washington. The Cowboys defense has been bad against runners, allowing seven to score double digits. That includes four with 17-plus points, and two who have scored more than 31 points, so stick with “Bill.”
More Starts
- Jaylen Warren at Bengals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Rhamondre Stevenson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- J.K. Dobbins vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Kenneth Walker III vs. Texans (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Walker III seems to have fallen behind Zach Charbonnet, playing 14 fewer snaps and running seven fewer routes than his teammate last week. Walker III has also been under a 27% touch share in two straight games, during which time he’s scored 14.3 points. Houston has also allowed just one back to score more than 15 points this season.
Sit ‘Em
Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Rams (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Etienne Jr.’s touch share has been solid after the first six weeks of the season, but his fantasy points have dropped in the last two weeks. In fact, he’s posted just 18.3 points during that time. I’d beware this week’s matchup against the Rams, who have allowed just 3.7 yards per rush and the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs.
Tony Pollard vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans offense has been awful this year, and Pollard’s stats have suffered as a result. He’s averaging just 10.5 points per game, and he has been held to single digits three times. Pollard also lost snaps and touches to Tyjae Spears last week, and the Patriots have allowed just one running back to beat them for more than 13.1 points this season.
TreVeyon Henderson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henderson has a great matchup on paper this week against the Titans, but he’s simply been unable to take advantage of such games this season. Rhamondre Stevenson continues to be the Patriots lead back, leaving the rookie to see unimpressive snap and touch totals as well. At best, Henderson is a risk-reward flex starter for the desperate.
Nick Chubb at Seahawks (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN): Chubb posted a touchdown and 12.1 fantasy points against the Ravens before Houston’s bye week, but he saw a mere 19% touch share in the game. He continues to split time with rookie Woody Marks, and this week’s matchup against the Seahawks makes him a risk. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points to backs on runs alone.
More Sits
- Chase Brown vs. Steelers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Michael Carter vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Zach Charbonnet vs. Texans (Mon. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN)