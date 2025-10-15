Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 7
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 7
1. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Buccaneers (Mon.)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Texans (Mon.)
3. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Steelers (Thurs.)
4. Justin Jefferson vs. Eagles
5. Nico Collins at Seahawks (Mon.)
6. Deebo Samuel Sr. at Cowboys
7. Drake London at 49ers
8. George Pickens vs. Commanders
9. Davante Adams at Jaguars (London)
10. Rashee Rice vs. Raiders
Byes: Bills, Ravens
Week 7 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Davante Adams at Jaguars (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): The Rams will be without Puka Nacua this week, so Adams should be considered a must start. While his numbers have not been great lately … he had just 7.9 points last week … an increase in targets plus a nice matchup against the Jaguars bodes well. Their defense has allowed the most points per game to opposing perimeter receivers.
Start ‘Em
Rashee Rice vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Rice will return from his suspension this week against the Raiders, so consider this a reminder to get him back in your starting lineups. In two career games against Las Vegas, Rice has averaged 18.2 points. Their defense has also surrendered the fourth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, so Rice should have a productive return to action.
Ladd McConkey vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Listed as a start ‘em last week, Laddy had his best game of the season with seven catches and 23 fantasy points. He’s now scored a combined 37.9 points in his last two games, during which time he’s seen 16 targets. He should remain in lineups this week, as McConkey faces a Colts team that’s allowed the sixth-most points per game to the slot.
Courtland Sutton vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton is coming off the worst game of his 2025 season, scoring a meager 2.7 fantasy points on three targets in an ugly win over the Jets. I think he’ll rebound against the other New York team, however. The Giants have given it up to wide receivers, allowing nine to score double digits, including six who have scored 17-plus points against them.
Rome Odunze vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Odunze scored a season-low 5.2 points in a win over the Commanders, but he did have a touchdown called back due to a penalty. I’d keep him in starting lineups against the Saints, who have allowed the third-most points to the perimeter. In all, their defense has allowed 16-plus points to seven wideouts, including two who have scored 20-plus points.
More Starts
- DK Metcalf vs. Bengals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Jaylen Waddle at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Deebo Samuel Sr. at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 7 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Michael Pittman Jr. at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. is coming off his worst game of the season, scoring just four fantasy points on three targets against Arizona. I’d beware the veteran this week too, as he faces a Chargers defense that’s allowed just two touchdowns and the third-fewest points per game to wideouts. In fact, only four have had more than 13 points against them in 2025.
Sit ‘Em
Devonta Smith at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has been tough to trust this season, scoring single digits in four of his first six games. I’d beware this week’s matchup too, as the veteran faces a Vikings defense that’s given up the fewest points per game to wide receivers. What’s more, slot men have averaged the third-fewest points per game against the Vikings defense after five contests.
Jakobi Meyers at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Meyers has gone ice cold in the stat sheets, as he’s scored no more than 9.3 points in his last four games. It could be tough for him to break that trend this week too, as he faces a tough road matchup against the Chiefs. Since Week 2, their defense has allowed just one wideout to score more than 14.4 points. I’d keep Meyers on the fantasy sidelines.
Jerry Jeudy vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeudy posted his best stat line since Week 2 in a loss to the Steelers, and he scored just 9.3 points … on 13 targets! He hasn’t had double-digit points since the season opener, and a matchup against Miami isn’t very favorable on paper. Perimeter receivers have averaged just 83 yards per game against them in 2025, and Jeudy runs 84% of his routes out wide.
Wan’Dale Robinson at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson is coming off a massive game against the Eagles, posting 20.4 fantasy points. Most of those points came on just one play, however, and this week’s matchup in Denver is much tougher. After six weeks, their defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game to opposing wide receivers, so Robinson is in a tough spot this week.
More Sits
- Travis Hunter vs. Rams (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
- Matthew Golden at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jauan Jennings vs. Falcons (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)