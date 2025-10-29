Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 9
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings Week 9
1. Jonathan Taylor at Steelers
2. Christian McCaffrey at Giants
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Vikings
4. Bijan Robinson at Patriots
5. De’Von Achane vs. Ravens (Thurs.)
6. Derrick Henry at Dolphins (Thurs.)
7. Josh Jacobs vs. Panthers
8. James Cook vs. Chiefs
9. Javonte Williams vs. Cardinals (Mon.)
10. Kyren Williams vs. Saints
Complete Week 9 running back rankings
Byes: Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Chase Brown vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): After a very slow start, Brown is back as a safe fantasy starter. He has scored a combined 37.5 points in the last two contests (with Joe Flacco), and he’s averaged over seven yards per carry in his last three games. He’s a solid option against the Bears, who have allowed six backs to score 12-plus fantasy points, including three with more than 19 points.
Start ‘Em
D’Andre Swift at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift has been on fire in the last three weeks, as he’s averaged a bananas 6.1 yards per rush and has scored a combined 61.4 fantasy points. Next up is a great matchup against the Bengals, who have given up double digits to 12 different running backs this season, including six who have scored 18-plus points. That makes Swift an attractive choice this week.
Travis Etienne Jr. at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Etienne Jr. has not put up good totals in his last three games, failing to score more than 9.5 points in that time. Still, he does have a decent matchup against the Raiders next. Their defense has allowed double-digit points to seven backs, including two with at least 16 points. What’s more, they’ve allowed the sixth-most points per game to backs since Week 5.
Kimani Vidal at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Vidal has been a nice fantasy option since taking over as the Chargers lead back, scoring 19-plus points in two of his last three games. He has also seen a 38% touch share in those two contests, so Vidal is clearly ahead of Hassan Haskins. He’s an attractive option against the Titans, who have allowed six runners to beat them for 16-plus points this season.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tracy Jr. takes over as the new lead back for the Giants in the absence of Cam Skattebo, who has been lost for the season. With four teams on a bye, he’s worth a look in a plus matchup against a banged-up Niners defense. They’ve allowed 15-plus points to five running backs since Week 4, including three backs who have finished with 19-plus points.
More Starts
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Kareem Hunt at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bam Knight at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Alvin Kamara at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Kamara is having the worst year of his career, averaging a modest 10.3 fantasy points per game. He scored 6.5 points against the Bucs last week, and he has now failed to score more than 9.5 points in three of his last four games. I’m keeping him on the sidelines against the Rams, who have allowed the second-fewest points per game to running backs.
Sit ‘Em
Chuba Hubbard at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard got into the end zone last week, but he still scored just 9.4 fantasy points while averaging a mere 2.8 yards per carry. He is also losing work to Rico Dowdle, who should be the Panthers starter based on the totals. Regardless, Hubbard is a risk this weekend against a Packers defense that’s allowed just three backs to beat them for 9.4 points.
Kenneth Walker III at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): This isn’t so much about the matchup and more about Walker’s usage (or lack thereof) in recent weeks. Over the last three weeks, he’s averaged 12.3 carries and has failed to score more than 9.6 points as he loses valuable work to Zach Charbonnet. So, despite his talent, Walker III is tough to trust as more than a shaky flex option.
Jordan Mason at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The return of Aaron Jones Sr. last week not only cost Mason a starting job, it also pushed him into a backfield committee that appears to have him second in the pecking order. Not only that, but Mason also has a tough matchup against a Lions defense that’s allowed just one back to beat them for more than 14 points this season. Keep Mason on the sidelines.
Tony Pollard vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard continues to struggle this season, as he scored just 6.3 fantasy points last week in a loss to the Colts. What’s worse, he played fewer snaps and had the same number of touches as Tyjae Spears (who scored far more points). The matchup against the Chargers isn’t bad on paper, but it’s hard to trust Pollard as much more than a bye-week flex option.
More Sits
- RJ Harvey at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Chubb vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)