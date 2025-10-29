Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 9
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 9
1. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Bears
2. Puka Nacua vs. Saints
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Commanders
4. CeeDee Lamb vs. Cardinals (Mon.)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Vikings
6. Rashee Rice at Bills
7. Justin Jefferson vs. Lions
8. Drake London at Patriots
9. Nico Collins vs. Broncos
10. Rome Odunze at Bengals
Byes: Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Harrison Jr. has failed to put up double digits in four of his last six games, but he’s in a great spot to produce high-end totals this weekend against the Cowboys. Their vulnerable defense has surrendered the most points to perimeter receivers, and eight have scored 15-plus points against them regardless of alignment this season.
Start ‘Em
DK Metcalf vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Metcalf has started to heat up after a slow start to the season, scoring 16-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. He should have another nice line this week too, as he faces a plus matchup against the Colts. Since Week 4, their defense has allowed 15-plus fantasy points to six wide receivers. In all, 12 have beaten them for double digits this season.
Michael Pittman Jr. at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. is quietly having a fantastic season, averaging nearly 16 fantasy points per game. He’s also scored 20-plus points in each of his last two games, and a matchup against the Steelers bodes well for Week 9. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points per game to wideouts, and the third-most points per game to perimeter receivers.
Tetairoa McMillan at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan recorded a career-high seven catches in last week’s loss to the Bills, and he’s now scored 13-plus points in three of his last four games. He’s in line to post another good stat line this week too, as the rookie will face a Packers defense that’s surrendered the second-most points per game to opposing perimeter receivers in the last four weeks.
Travis Hunter at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Hunter had his best game as a pro before the bye week, scoring 24.1 fantasy points on 14 targets. With Brian Thomas Jr. dealing with a bum shoulder, the rookie could play more often on offense this week once again. The matchup is right as well, as the Raiders have allowed nine touchdowns and the fifth-most points per game to wideouts in 2025.
More Starts
- Jaylen Waddle vs. Ravens (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Wan’Dale Robinson vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- George Pickens vs. Cardinals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Courtland Sutton at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Sutton is going to be active in most leagues this week, especially with four teams on a bye. However, I’d temper expectations against the Texans. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to perimeter receivers, and only two receivers regardless of alignment have beaten them for more than 12.9 points. That could mean a rough week for Sutton.
Sit ‘Em
Jordan Addison at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison has averaged 16 fantasy points in his four games this season, so he’ll be in a lot of lineups this week. And while the matchup against the Lions is good on paper, I’m very concerned about Addison’s rapport (or lack thereof) coupled with the early-season ineffectiveness of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. I’d beware Addison in this NFC North matchup.
Xavier Worthy at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Worthy is startable as a flex this week, but I would temper expectations. He has failed to score more than 11.1 points in four straight games, and he’s averaged since digits since Rashee Rice returned from a suspension. The Bills have allowed the ninth-fewest points per game to wideouts too, so Worthy could have another modest stat line this weekend.
Stefon Diggs vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Diggs, listed as a sit ‘em last week, scored a touchdown but still finished with just 10.4 fantasy points. He’s now scored fewer than 14 points in three straight games, and a matchup against the Falcons isn’t great on paper. While they looked bad last week, their defense has still allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to wide receivers on the season.
DJ Moore at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moore has been a major disappointment this year, scoring double digits just twice in seven games while averaging just 9.5 points overall. Next up is a matchup against the Bears, who have held Justin Jefferson, Brian Thomas Jr., and DK Metcalf to 12.5 or fewer fantasy points. So, while I’d still start Rome Odunze, it’s hard to put Moore in fantasy lineups.
More Sits
- Quentin Johnston at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Christian Watson vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)