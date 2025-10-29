Defense & Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 9
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings Week 9
1. Rams defense vs. Saints
2. Chargers defense vs. Titans
3. Lions defense vs. Vikings
4. Packers defense vs. Panthers
5. Patriots defense vs. Falcons
6. Jaguars defense at Raiders
7. Broncos defense at Texans
8. Seahawks defense at Commanders
9. 49ers defense at Giants
10. Colts defense at Steelers
Complete Week 9 defense rankings
Byes: Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
Week 9 Start ‘Em Defenses
Start of the Week
Chargers defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans are the cheat code for fantasy defenses, and the Chargers get the pleasure of facing them this week. No team has given up more sacks than Tennessee, and their offense has committed 13 giveaways in eight games. What’s more, no team is averaging fewer points and total net yards per contest, so the Bolts should provide a fantasy spark.
Start ‘Em
Lions defense vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Lions are fresh off a bye and facing a nice home matchup against J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings. The young quarterback looked like a deer in the headlights in seven of his first eight quarters of the season, and he’ll be under a lot of pressure behind an offensive line that’s allowed 28 sacks. Look for the Detroit defense to roar in this NFC North contest.
Rams defense vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams are a strong fantasy option this week, coming off a bye and facing a plus matchup against the Saints. Over the last two weeks, New Orleans has allowed nine sacks and committed eight giveaways … no other team has committed more than four in that time. With rookie Tyler Shough under center for his first start with the Saints, L.A’s defense is a great start ‘em.
More Starts
- Patriots defense vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Packers defense vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jaguars defense at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em Defenses
Sit of the Week
Steelers defense vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Despite all their talent, the Steelers have one of the least attractive defenses in fantasy football when facing a tough offense. That’s the case this week, as Daniel Jones and the Colts come to town. Their offensive line has allowed just nine sacks, and enemy defenses have forced just four takeaways on the year. I’d pass on Pittsburgh this weekend.
Sit ‘Em
Bills defense vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills' defense put up a nice stat line in last week’s win over the Panthers, but facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is much more daunting. Their offense has only committed four giveaways, and their line has allowed just 14 sacks on the season. In a game that opened at a lofty 51.5 on DraftKings, I’d expect to see some real offensive fireworks as well.
Vikings defense at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings' defense has struggled over the last two weeks, allowing an average of 32.5 points while forcing just one takeaway. Things don’t figure to get much better this week either, as they’ll face a Lions offense that has averaged nearly 37 points and 389 yards of total offense at Ford Field. Don’t expect much from Minnesota’s defense this weekend.
More Sits
- Chiefs defense at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Texans defense vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cardinals defense at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 9
1. Brandon Aubrey vs. Cardinals (Mon.)
2. Tyler Loop at Dolphins (Thurs.)
3. Jake Bates vs. Vikings
4. Cameron Dicker at Titans
5. Chris Boswell vs. Colts
6. Matt Prater vs. Chiefs
7. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Broncos
8. Jason Myers at Commanders
9. Michael Badgley at Steelers
10. Cairo Santos at Bengals
Complete Week 9 kicker rankings
Byes: Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
Week 9 Start ‘Em Kickers
Start of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I whiffed on Fairbairn last week, as he put up 14 fantasy points despite a tough matchup on paper against the 49ers. The veteran has now scored at least nine fantasy points in three of his last four games, and that could be his floor against the Broncos. In four road games, their defense has allowed at least 11 points to opposing kickers three times.
Start ‘Em
Jason Myers at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Myers has quietly averaged around 10 fantasy points per game this season, and he’s been held under eight points just once in seven games. He’s well worth a look against the Commanders, who have allowed at least eight points to five kickers, including four who have posted at least 11 points. Myers is a free agent in some leagues, too.
Michael Badgley at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Badgley had nine fantasy points in a win over the Titans last week, and he’s a nice option in Week 9 when the Colts visit the Steel City. Pittsburgh’s defense has been generous to kickers this year, allowing all but two to score at least nine fantasy points. What’s more, two of the last three enemy kickers to face them have scored double digits.
More Starts
- Tyler Loop at Dolphins (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Cairo Santos at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Andres Borregales vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em Kickers
Sit of the Week
Harrison Butker at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in each of his last four games, so he’s been anything but productive in the stat sheets. He also faces a tough matchup against the Bills, who have allowed just two kickers to score more than nine fantasy points. What’s more, their defense has held four kickers to six or fewer points this season.
Sit ‘Em
Wil Lutz at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Lutz has scored nine fantasy points in three of his last four games, but a matchup against the Texans makes him a fade this week. Believe it or not, Houston has given up a combined three fantasy points to booters in three home games. In all, their defense has allowed five or fewer fantasy points to all but one enemy kicker. Keep Lutz on the bench.
Daniel Carlson vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Carlson has been inconsistent this year, scoring single digits in half of his games. He also has a bad matchup next on the schedule against a Jaguars team that’s allowed just one kicker to beat them for more than seven fantasy points. Furthermore, their defense has given up just seven points per game to opposing home kickers this season.
More Sits
- Will Reichard at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Parker Romo at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Graham Gano vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)