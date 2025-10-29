Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 9
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings Week 9
1. Trey McBride at Cowboys (Mon.)
2. Tyler Warren at Steelers
3. Tucker Kraft vs. Panthers
4. Brock Bowers vs. Jaguars
5. Jake Ferguson vs. Cardinals (Mon.)
6. George Kittle at Giants
7. Oronde Gadsden at Titans
8. Sam LaPorta vs. Vikings
9. Travis Kelce at Bills
10. Kyle Pitts Sr. at Patriots
Complete Week 9 tight end rankings
Byes: Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Oronde Gadsden at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gadsden has been on fire in the last three weeks, scoring a combined 59.9 fantasy points. That’s the second-most points among tight ends in that time. And while this week’s matchup against the Titans isn’t favorable on paper (they just held Tyler Warren to 9.3 points), Gadsden is simply too hot to keep out of your starting lineup right now.
Start ‘Em
Tyler Warren at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This is low-hanging fruit to be sure, but there aren’t a lot of good tight end matchups that aren’t somewhat obvious this week. Warren, who had just 9.3 fantasy points last week, is in a smash spot against a Steelers defense that has given up 14-plus points to four tight ends since Week 3, including one in each of their last three contests in a row.
Sam LaPorta vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): LaPorta is a big name in the fantasy world, but look at his numbers. He’s been held to single digits four times in his last six games, so he has not been a sure thing. Still, I’m starting LaPorta in what could be a high-scoring game against the Vikings. Their defense has allowed 11-plus points to three different tight ends in their last four games of the season.
Kyle Pitts Sr. at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pitts Sr. has been far more productive in the last four weeks, scoring 13-plus points three times. He’s also seen a combined 19 targets in the last two weeks. I’d keep him active this week against the Patriots, who have allowed six tight ends to beat them for 11-plus fantasy points. In all, their defense has given up the fifth-most points per game to the position.
More Starts
- Tucker Kraft vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Colston Loveland at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Zach Ertz vs. Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Dalton Kincaid vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid put up a stinker last week, as he scored just 3.3 points despite a plus matchup against the Panthers. He was also limited to just 14 snaps and 13 routes, which might have been due to an oblique injury. Next up is a tough matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed just one tight end to beat them for more than 10 fantasy points this season.
Sit ‘Em
Dalton Schultz vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz had his worst stat line of the season last week, as he scored just 4.4 points in a win over the 49ers. He has now been held to single digits in all but one game, and a matchup against Denver isn’t favorable. Their pass defense has allowed the eighth-fewest points per game to tight ends, and it held Jake Ferguson without a catch last weekend.
Hunter Henry vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry scored a touchdown last week, but it was his only target of the game and he still scored just 7.3 points. He has now been held to single digits in four straight games, and a tough matchup against Atlanta looms. Their defense hasn’t allowed a tight end to beat them for more than 8.9 points this season, so Henry’s fortunes aren’t likely to improve.
Evan Engram at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Engram has had a decent fantasy floor over the last month, scoring at least 9.2 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, he’s failed to put up more than 42 yards in a single game, and the Texans defense can be tough on opposing tight ends. In fact, just one (George Kittle) has finished with more than 12.1 PPR points against them this season.
More Sits
- T.J. Hockenson vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chig Okonkwo vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Juwan Johnson at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)