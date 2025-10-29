Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 9
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 9
1. Lamar Jackson at Dolphins (Thurs.)
2. Josh Allen vs. Chiefs
3. Patrick Mahomes at Bills
4. Justin Herbert at Titans
5. Jayden Daniels vs. Seahawks
6. Drake Maye vs. Falcons
7. Daniel Jones at Steelers
8. Dak Prescott vs. Cardinals (Mon.)
9. Kyler Murray at Cowboys (Mon.)
10. Jared Goff vs. Vikings
Complete Week 9 quarterback rankings
Byes: Browns, Buccaneers, Eagles, Jets
Week 9 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Daniel Jones at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jones comeback tour continues, as he posted 23.2 fantasy points against the Titans. He has now scored 22-plus points in three straight games, and he’ll be a great start this week against the Steelers. Shockingly, their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to the position. In all, five field generals have beaten them for 19-plus points.
Start ‘Em
Kyler Murray at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Murray has missed the last two games due to a foot injury, but he’ll have a chance to return in Week 9. In that case, he’ll be a must start against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed 17-plus points to eight quarterbacks, including six who have posted more than 24 points. Keep tabs on Murray’s status and start ‘em if he’s active.
Jared Goff vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff is typically a fantasy stud at Ford Field, as he’s averaged more than 20 fantasy points in his last 20 home starts. What’s more, he’s put up 18-plus points in 11 of those games. The Vikings defense has allowed an average of nearly 25 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their last two games as well, so Goff should post a nice line in an NFC barnburner.
Joe Flacco vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flacco has been red-hot since being traded to the Bengals, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in three straight games, including two with more than 24 points. He’ll remain a startable asset this week too, as the veteran faces a Bears defense that has allowed three quarterbacks to beat them for 21-plus points. This game also opened at a lofty 51.5 on DraftKings.
Trevor Lawrence at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence put up good totals before the Jaguars’ bye week, scoring at least 17.6 fantasy points in three straight games. He should be able to hit that total (or better) this week too, as he faces a plus matchup against the Raiders. Four quarterbacks have beaten them for at least 16.7 fantasy points, including three who have hit that mark since Week 3.
More Starts
- Caleb Williams at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jordan Love vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Matthew Stafford vs. Saints (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 9 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
C.J. Stroud vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stroud has been better lately, recording 18-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, he’s a tough sell against Denver. Their defense has held Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott to fewer than 15 fantasy points this year (Dak had just 6.6 last week), and it’s surrendered the third-fewest points per game to the position. That makes Stroud a risk this week.
Sit ‘Em
Bo Nix at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Nix is a tough player to sit right now, as he’s scored 23-plus points in two straight games. However, this week’s matchup against the Texans is brutal. Just two quarterbacks have scored more than 13.6 fantasy points against them this year, and the position is averaging a league-low 10.5 points per game against them. As a result, Nix could have a rough weekend.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Rodgers has been a viable starter in the last three weeks, scoring 16-plus points in each contest. Still, his numbers haven’t been so good that he’s a “great” start. So, while this week’s matchup against the Colts isn’t bad on paper, their aggressive defense has forced 10 interceptions. Unless you’re in a Superflex league, I’d keep Rodgers sidelined.
Geno Smith vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith will face one of the best quarterback matchups in the league this week, as the Jaguars have allowed the sixth-most points to the position. He’s played poorly for most of the season, though, scoring more than 9.8 points just twice in seven games. He’s also failed to put up good totals against other favorable matchups, so I’d keep him benched.
Michael Penix Jr. at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Penix Jr. missed last week’s game against the Dolphins, but he has a chance to return in Week 9. Regardless, he’s been a dud in the stat sheets and a matchup against the Patriots makes him a fade this week. Their defense has allowed just three quarterbacks to beat them for more than 11.7 points, and none have scored more than 19.4 points.
More Sits
- Bryce Young at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- J.J. McCarthy at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cam Ward vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)