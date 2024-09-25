Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 4
It’s Week 4, folks! It’s time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb or Justin Jefferson, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other wideouts who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jayden Reed in Week 3!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings.
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide receivers
1. CeeDee Lamb at Giants (Thurs.)
2. Ja'Marr Chase at Panthers
3. Justin Jefferson at Packers
4. Rashee Rice at Chargers
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Seahawks (Mon.)
6. Nico Collins vs. Jaguars
7. Malik Nabers vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
8. Chris Godwin vs. Eagles
9. Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Commanders
10. Mike Evans vs. Eagles
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Wide receivers
Start of the Week
Chris Godwin vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Godwin has started the season on fire, averaging 21.4 fantasy points on a combined 25 targets and 21 catches. He should be in starting lineups this week too, as the veteran faces an Eagles defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to slot receivers this season. What’s more, no defense in the NFL has given up more points to inside receivers since the start of last season.
Start ‘Em
DJ Moore vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore, listed as a start ‘em last week, put up 15.2 fantasy points against the Colts. I’d keep him active this week too, as the veteran faces a plus matchup against the Rams. Their defense just allowed three touchdowns and more than 40 fantasy points to Jauan Jennings. Overall, it’s allowed the most PPR points to the perimeter. With or without Keenan Allen, Moore should be in fantasy lineups.
George Pickens at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pickens has been sort of “mid” so far this season, averaging just 9.7 fantasy points in his first three games. I’d keep the faith in him this week though, as Pickens faces a plus matchup against the Colts. Their defense has already allowed three wideouts to beat them for 17-plus points, including rookie Rome Odunze, who beat them for 23.4 points last week. Pickens is a nice flex option.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Lions (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): Smith-Njigba has been held to single digits in two of his first three games, but he’s a nice option in what is a plus matchup in Detroit. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to slot men, including big games to Cooper Kupp and Chris Godwin. Smith-Njigba, who has run 77.7% of his routes on the inside, should find success in what could be a real shootout.
Khalil Shakir at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Shakir has emerged as the top option in the offense for Josh Allen, averaging 14.3 fantasy points after the first three weeks. He’ll be a fine flex option this week, as he faces a Ravens defense that’s given up the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. What’s more, five wideouts, including Jalen Tolbert and KaVonte Turpin, have scored at least 13.2 points against them.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Amari Cooper at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Stefon Diggs vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jayden Reed vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Wide receivers
Sit of the Week
Jaylen Waddle vs. Titans (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): This has nothing to do with Waddle and everything to do with the absence of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Skylar Thompson was awful last week before getting hurt himself, which left the Dolphins with journeyman Tim Boyle under center. At this point, it’s impossible to trust any Miami receivers, and that includes Tyreek Hill and Waddle. The Titans have been tough on perimeter receivers, too.
Sit ‘Em
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pittman Jr. has averaged a mere 6.6 fantasy points in his first three games, and much of it has to do with the play of Anthony Richardson. He’s dead last in the NFL in Completion Percentage Over Expectation, and he’s completing a dreadful 49.3% of his passes this season. That’s killing Pittman’s value. Facing a tough Steelers defense isn’t going to help things this week either.
Diontae Johnson vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson finally woke up last week, with the help of Andy Dalton, catching eight passes for 122 yards with a touchdown and 26.2 points. I wouldn’t chase the points, however, against a Bengals defense that’s allowed the ninth-fewest points to wideouts this season. What’s more, Johnson has failed to score more than 12.5 points in three of his last four games against Cincinnati.
Courtland Sutton at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton is coming off his best stat line of the year, scoring 13.8 fantasy points in a win over the Buccaneers. Still, he had been held to just 11.4 points in his two previous games. A matchup against CB Sauce Gardner and the Jets makes him a tough sell this week. Since the start of last season, no defense in the league has surrendered fewer fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
DeAndre Hopkins at Dolphins (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Hopkins woke up last week, scoring a touchdown and 19.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. Of course, he had been held to a combined 3.7 points in his first two games, so this performance doesn’t suddenly make him a must-start. In fact, I wouldn’t chase the points in a matchup with the Dolphins that opened with a total of 37. He’s still better left on the sidelines.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Garrett Wilson vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Xavier Worthy at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Quentin Johnston vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)