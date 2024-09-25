Defense and Kicker Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 4
It’s Week 4, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like the Seahawks defense in Week 3!
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Brandon Aubrey at Giants (Thurs.)
2. Harrison Butker at Chargers
3. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Jaguars
4. Evan McPherson at Panthers
5. Matt Prater vs. Commanders
6. Justin Tucker vs. Bills
7. Younghoe Koo vs. Saints
8. Blake Grupe at Falcons
9. Chase McLaughlin vs. Eagles
10. Cairo Santos vs. Rams
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Evan McPherson at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McPherson has scored a combined 24 fantasy points in his last two games, and this week’s matchup against the Panthers is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed an average of more than 10 fantasy points per game to kickers, so McPherson should post another nice stat line this weekend.
Start ‘Em
Blake Grupe at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Grupe has had two straight stinkers, scoring a combined 14 fantasy points. The good news is that he has a great matchup next against a Falcons defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to visiting kickers since the start of last season. In what could be a high-scoring contest, Grupe should produce.
Chris Boswell at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has seen his point production decline in three straight weeks, but I like him to rebound against the Colts. Dating back to last year, visiting kickers have averaged 10 fantasy points when playing at Lucas Oil Stadium. Furthermore, seven kickers have scored at least eight points against them in that time.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Younghoe Koo vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Matt Prater vs. Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Matt Gay vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay’s fantasy production hasn’t made managers very happy, as he’s scored a combined six points in his first two games. He’s unlikely to be much better this week, as the Colts host a Steelers defense that’s given up the fewest fantasy points to kickers this season. Leave Gay on the bench (or the waiver wire).
Sit ‘Em
Greg Zuerlein vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Zuerlein has been quiet in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 12 fantasy points through three games. I’d keep him on the bench this week too, as he’ll face a Broncos defense that’s surrendered just 6.7 fantasy points per game to kickers this season and seven points per game to home kickers since 2023.
Brayden Narveson vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You might not know it, but Narveson has been one of the best kickers in fantasy football this season. The relative unknown has put up a combined 34 points and hit double digits every week. Still, I’m fading him against an upstart Vikings defense that’s allowed the second-fewest points to kickers in 2024.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Tyler Bass at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Daniel Carlson vs. Browns (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Will Reichard at Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Jets defense vs. Broncos
2. 49ers defense vs. Patriots
3. Steelers defense vs. Colts
4. Dolphins defense vs. Titans (Mon.)
5. Cowboys defense at Giants (Thurs.)
6. Texans defense vs. Jaguars
7. Titans defense at Dolphins (Mon.)
8. Browns defense at Raiders
9. Chiefs defense at Chargers
10. Bears defense vs. Rams
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Jets defense vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets defense is coming off a strong stat line against the Patriots, and it should make it two in a row against rookie Bo Nix and the Broncos. Their offense has averaged just 17.3 points and 292.7 yards per game, and has committed six turnovers. The total is also a very low 38.5, so don’t expect many points.
Start ‘Em
49ers defense vs. Patriots (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): San Francisco’s defense hasn’t been great in fantasy terms after three weeks, but a home matchup against the Patriots makes it a solid option in Week 4. Their offense is averaging a mere 13 points and 246.3 yards per game, and their offensive line has allowed 11 sacks of Jacoby Brissett to this point.
Steelers defense at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers have a top-five fantasy defense after three weeks, and a matchup against the turnover-prone Anthony Richardson and the Colts makes it an even better option. Their offense is tied for the second-most giveaways, so T.J. Watt and crew should find success in this AFC battle at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Chiefs defense at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Titans defense at Dolphins (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Dolphins defense vs. Titans (Mon. 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Ravens defense vs. Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Ravens defense hasn’t been great in terms of fantasy points, averaging just 5.3 points per game. That trend should continue on Sunday night when Baltimore hosts Josh Allen and the Bills. Their offense is clicking on all cylinders, as we saw on Monday night against the Jaguars, so sit the Ravens D.
Sit ‘Em
Seahawks defense at Lions (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+): The Seahawks scored a solid 13 fantasy points last week, but that was because of a great home matchup against the Dolphins' backup quarterbacks. Things won’t be nearly as good against the Lions, who have averaged more than 400 yards of total offense at Ford Field this season.
Chargers defense vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chargers defense has done well this season, ranking in the top 10 in fantasy points after three weeks. Still, I’d beware of this unit with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs coming to town. Their offense is averaging 25 points per game and has allowed just four sacks in their first three contests.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Bills defense at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Eagles defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jaguars defense at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)