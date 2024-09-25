Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks For Fantasy Football Week 4
It’s Week 4, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. I won’t cover elite quarterbacks like Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts, because you already know to start them! Instead, I'll examine other quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Joe Burrow in Week 3!
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen at Ravens
2. Kyler Murray vs. Commanders
3. Lamar Jackson vs. Bills
4. Jayden Daniels at Cardinals
5. C.J. Stroud vs. Jaguars
6. Jalen Hurts at Buccaneers
7. Joe Burrow vs. Panthers
8. Patrick Mahomes at Chargers
9. Dak Prescott at Giants (Thurs.)
10. Baker Mayfield vs. Eagles
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Kyler Murray vs. Commanders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Murray was a disappointment last week, scoring just 14.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Lions. I’m sticking with him this week though, as he’ll face a Commanders defense that’s been awful against opposing quarterbacks. In fact, no team in the entire league has allowed more fantasy points to the position dating back to the start of last season. Murray should be a top-10 signal-caller.
Start ‘Em
C.J. Stroud vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud has seen his point totals decline in each of his first three games, but I’m keeping the faith and starting him against the Jaguars. This defense has allowed more fantasy points to home quarterbacks than any team in the NFL dating back to last season, and it’s given up an average of almost 22 points per game to the position this year. Look for Stroud to rebound in this important AFC South tilt.
Joe Burrow at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Burrow is getting into a groove, scoring 25.4 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Commanders. He’s also thrown five touchdowns with no interceptions in his last two games, and he now has wide receiver Tee Higgins back in the pass attack. I’d keep Burrow in starting lineups against the Panthers, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
Jayden Daniels at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Daniels looked like a seasoned veteran on Monday night, completing an NFL record 91.3% of his passes and scoring 28.1 points in a win over the Bengals. Next up is a matchup with the Cardinals in a game that has a lofty over/under of 50.5 points, so it should be a shootout. Also, Arizona’s defense has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks so far this season.
Baker Mayfield vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mayfield put up a stinker last week, scoring 8.5 fantasy points in a surprising loss to the Broncos. Still, he’s been strong in the stat sheets in two of his first three games, and a matchup against the Eagles makes him a viable starter in fantasy leagues. Since the start of last season, their defense has given up 40 touchdown passes and the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Dak Prescott at Giants (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Brock Purdy vs. Patriots (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jared Goff vs. Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Anthony Richardson vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Richardson has been brutal in his last two games, scoring a combined 15 fantasy points. He’s making bad decisions as a passer, which has resulted in six interceptions in his first three games. Now he has a tough matchup against the Steelers. No defense in the league has allowed fewer points to quarterbacks this season, so Richardson’s struggles could continue this week.
Sit ‘Em
Sam Darnold at Packers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Darnold is on absolute fire, throwing six touchdown passes in his last two games. During that time, he’s averaged 21.6 points. That makes it tough to bench him in fantasy, but this week’s matchup in Green Bay is a tough one. Their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 14 points to quarterbacks this season, so this could be a mediocre week for Darnold in fantasy terms.
Trevor Lawrence at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This matchup is favorable on paper, as the Texans allowed four touchdowns to Sam Darnold last week. However, Lawrence hasn’t been able to take advantage of good matchups lately. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 14.7 points in seven straight games. Also, Lawrence has scored fewer than 15 points in all but two of his six career games against the Texans. He’s a very shaky option.
Kirk Cousins vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins has been tough to start this season, as he’s scored fewer than 12 fantasy points in two of his first three games. What’s more, it took a last-minute touchdown drive against the Eagles for him to post 17.5 points in that third game. Next up is a matchup against the Saints, who have held Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts to very modest stat lines in the last two weeks. I’d beware of Cousins this week.
Matthew Stafford at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford and the Rams pulled off a huge upset last week, beating the 49ers without Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua. Unfortunately, he did it while scoring just 12.8 points. He’s now failed to score more than 14.7 points in three straight games, and that trend is likely to continue against the Bears. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Daniel Jones vs. Cowboys (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Aaron Rodgers vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Derek Carr at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)