Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks for Fantasy Football Week 16
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and get to your championship game! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen vs. Patriots
2. Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers (Sat.)
3. Jalen Hurts at Commanders
4. Joe Burrow vs. Browns
5. Jayden Daniels vs. Eagles
6. Kyler Murray at Panthers
7. Baker Mayfield at Cowboys
8. Sam Darnold at Seahawks
9. Brock Purdy at Dolphins
10. Jordan Love vs. Saints (Mon.)
Week 16 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Baker Mayfield at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Mayfield went off last week, putting up four touchdowns and 28 fantasy points in a win over the Chargers. He has now scored 18-plus points in three of his last four games, and a matchup against the Cowboys makes him a nice option in the fantasy semifinals. Since Week 8, their defense has allowed 13 total touchdowns and the most fantasy points (20.8 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks.
Start ‘Em
Kyler Murray at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Murray was a massive disappointment a week ago, scoring just 10.1 points despite a plus matchup against the Patriots. I’m going to stick with him this week, however, as he has another attractive opponent, this time in Carolina. Its defense has given up 19-plus fantasy points to three of the last four quarterbacks to face it, including giving up three touchdown passes to backup Cooper Rush last week.
Sam Darnold at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold is coming off one of his worst games of the season, scoring 11.2 points in a win over the Bears. The numbers are a bit deceiving though, as Justin Jefferson dropped what was a sure touchdown and Jefferson was also tackled at the one-yard line later in the game. Darnold remains a fantasy starter against the Seahawks, who have allowed 17-plus points to eight quarterbacks this season.
Jordan Love vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Love’s totals haven’t been great lately, as he’s failed to score 15-plus points in two of his last four games. Still, I do like him as a low-end fantasy starter in New Orleans. Their defense has allowed an average of just under 18 fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 8, and three have beaten them for more than 23 points in that time. That makes Love worth a look in the semifinals.
Matthew Stafford at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stafford put up a stinker in last week’s win over the 49ers, but that doesn’t reflect how well he’s played lately. In his previous four games, Stafford posted 19-plus points three times and had thrown for multiple scores in every single contest. Next up is a matchup against the Jets, who have allowed the fifth-most points to quarterbacks since Week 8 including 18.7 points to Mac Jones last week.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Anthony Richardson vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Aaron Rodgers vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Brock Purdy at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
C.J. Stroud at Chiefs (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NBC): Stroud has been one of the biggest fantasy duds of the season, failing to score more than 16 points in eight straight games. Next up is a pretty bad matchup on paper against the Chiefs, whose defense has surrendered the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Stroud needs to be benched.
Sit ‘Em
Russell Wilson at Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson has posted mostly mediocre totals in the last month, scoring 16 or fewer fantasy points in four of his last five games. I don’t see him getting better this week either, as he heads to Baltimore to face the Ravens. Over the last four weeks, their defense has given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. With or without George Pickens, Wilson is a sit ‘em.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m also wavering a bit on Tua this week. Before last week’s disaster in Houston, he had scored 23-plus points in each of his prior four games. The matchup is difficult, however, as the 49ers have allowed just one enemy quarterback (Josh Allen) to beat them for more than 15.7 fantasy points since Week 6. So, while this game could go “rouge,” the numbers suggest that Tagovailoa is a sit ‘em.
Caleb Williams vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been close to impossible to predict lately. He has failed to score more than 15 points in his last two games after scoring 26-plus in the previous two. This week’s matchup against the Lions is a good one on paper, but can you trust the inconsistent rookie in the fantasy semifinals? Unless you’re playing in a super flex league, I simply can’t start Williams with confidence.
Michael Penix Jr. vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Penix Jr., a top-10 pick in this year's NFL draft, has been named the Falcons starting quarterback, replacing the struggling Kirk Cousins. While that will no doubt bring some excitement to the fanbase, I’d be afraid to start the rookie in a super flex league, no less a traditional fantasy league. Feel free to pick him up off the waiver wire where needed, but Penix Jr. is not startable right now.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Patrick Mahomes or Carson Wentz at Texans (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Bryce Young vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Drake Maye at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)