Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 16
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and get to your championship game! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley at Commanders
2. Bijan Robinson vs. Giants
3. Jahmyr Gibbs at Bears
4. Josh Jacobs vs. Saints (Mon.)
5. Chase Brown vs. Browns
6. De’Von Achane vs. 49ers
7. Derrick Henry vs. Steelers (Sat.)
8. Joe Mixon at Chiefs (Sat.)
9. James Conner at Panthers
10. Kyren Williams at Jets
Complete Week 16 running back rankings
Week 16 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
James Conner at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 30.8 fantasy points in a win over the Patriots. He has now scored 22-plus points in three of his last six games, and I see another big stat line in his future when he faces Carolina. Their defense has allowed 14-plus points to running backs 13 times this season, and that includes seven runners who have beaten them for at least 20 points.
Start ‘Em
Bucky Irving at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Irving had a solid game last week, rushing for 117 yards on 15 carries (7.8 YPC) in a win over the Chargers. Next up is a plus matchup against the Cowboys, who have allowed 18-plus PPR points to running backs eight times this season. What’s more, Dallas has given up 14-plus points to three runners since Week 11, including Chase Brown and Je Mixon, who both scored more than 24 points.
Isaac Guerendo at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Guerendo was able to play through an injured foot last week, scoring just 11.5 fantasy points. Regardless, I’d stick with him in a matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed 11.9 points or more to running backs 12 times, including seven who have scored more than 15 points and three with more than 21 points. Consider Guerendo a viable No. 2 fantasy running back this week.
Chuba Hubbard vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard had a surprising stinker against the Cowboys last week, but that had much to do with game script rather than bad play. I’d stick with him this week, as the Panthers host a Cardinals team that’s been generous to running backs. In fact, their defense has allowed 4.7 yards per rush and the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position since Week 8. Hubbard is a nice RB2 option.
Jerome Ford at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ford will take over the starting job in Cleveland this week after the team lost Nick Chubb to a broken foot. He should also make an instant fantasy impact, as he faces a plus matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has given up 15-plus points to four running backs since Week 11, including two (Najee Harris, Tyjae Spears) who beat them for more than 24 points. Ford has RB2/flex appeal this weekend.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Aaron Jones at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tony Pollard at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Isiah Pacheco vs. Texans (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NBC): Pacheco has not been the same solid fantasy running back since his return to action, scoring a combined 19.7 fantasy points in his first three games. He also continues to lose snaps and touches to Kareem Hunt, as the split was basically 50/50 in both categories last week. Pacheco also faces a tough Texans defense that has allowed the third-fewest points to runners since Week 8.
Sit ‘Em
Najee Harris at Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Harris, listed as a sit ‘em last week, put up a meager 3.1 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. He has another tough matchup in Week 16, as the veteran faces a Ravens defense that’s allowed the fifth-fewest points to runners in the last eight weeks. Harris was also held to just 63 rushing yards (3.5 YPC) in a matchup against Baltimore back in Week 11, so expectations should be low this week.
Breece Hall vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hall scored a respectable 13.1 fantasy points a week ago, but his stat line was saved by a late touchdown against a bad Jaguars defense. He also played just 28 snaps and had 11 touches, as Hall seems to be somewhat limited due to a bum knee. So, while this week’s matchup against the Rams isn’t terrible based on the stats, it’s hard to trust Hall as more than a risk-reward flex option in this game.
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson Jr. finished with a so-so stat line last week, scoring 11.7 fantasy points in a win over the Saints. Much more was expected from him based on the plus matchup, however, and now he’ll be in a much tougher spot when he faces the Eagles. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points to backs over the last eight weeks, so beware of Robinson Jr. in this important NFC East contest.
Rhamondre Stevenson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson had a great matchup on paper last week, but he was unable to exploit the Cardinals defense and finished with a mere 9.5 points. He has now failed to score more than 12.9 points in five straight games, during which time he’s been held to single digits three times. So, while the Bills can be generous to backs, Stevenson is tough to trust based on a potential negative game script.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Javonte Williams at Chargers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Rico Dowdle vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Tank Bigsby at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)