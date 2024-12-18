Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Tight Ends for Fantasy Football Week 16
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and get to the championship game! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
It's the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and get to the championship game! Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the tight ends who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Tight Ends
1. Trey McBride at Panthers
2. Brock Bowers vs. Jaguars
3. Jonnu Smith vs. 49ers
4. George Kittle at Dolphins
5. Travis Kelce vs. Texans (Sat.)
6. Sam LaPorta at Bears
7. T.J. Hockenson at Seahawks
8. Mark Andrews vs. Steelers (Sat.)
9. David Njoku at Bengals
10. Dalton Kincaid vs. Patriots
Week 16 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start of the Week
Sam LaPorta at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): LaPorta has caught fire just at the right time for fantasy managers, as he’s scored double digits in three straight games and four of his last five. That includes last week’s 18.1-point performance in a loss to the Bills. Next up is a plus matchup against the Bears, who LaPorta beat for 15.6 points in Week 13. In all, their defense has allowed the ninth-most points per game to the position since Week 8.
Start ‘Em
Tucker Kraft vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Kraft was a disappointment a week ago, scoring just 5.4 points in a win over the Seahawks. He had scored 10-plus points in each of his previous three games though, and he’ll remain a viable fantasy option against the Saints. Their defense has allowed four tight ends to beat them for at least 9.5 points since Week 9, so Kraft is worth a look if you’re in need at tight end in the semifinals.
Jake Ferguson vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Ferguson has not been productive over his last four games, scoring no more than 6.2 fantasy points. However, he does have a plus matchup against the Buccaneers next on the schedule. Their defense has given up 12-plus points to tight ends eight times, including six who have hit that mark since Week 7. Tight end is a very thin position, so even a struggling Ferguson is worth a dart throw.
Brenton Strange at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Strange went off last week, posting a career-high 18.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Jets. He was targeted 12 times by Mac Jones, who clearly has plenty of faith in the young tight end. Strange also has a favorable matchup next on the schedule against the Raiders, who have allowed the most points to opposing tight ends in the last eight weeks. Consider Strange a nice Week 16 sleeper.
TEs With Good Matchups
- Dalton Kincaid vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Pat Freiermuth at Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Hunter Henry at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Sit of the Week
Cade Otton at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Otton’s stats have gone in the tank since the return of Mike Evans, as he’s failed to score double digits in four of his last five games. He has also seen his targets decline sharply, as Baker Mayfield has thrown in his direction four or fewer times in three of the last four games. The Cowboys' defense has been tough on opposing tight ends too, allowing just 43 receiving yards per game to the position.
Sit ‘Em
Kyle Pitts vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has seen his numbers tumble in the last five weeks, scoring 2.4 or fewer points three times while averaging just 3.8 points. He also saw just 24 snaps last week, which is his lowest total of the season, and a matchup against the Giants is bad on paper. Their defense has been formidable against tight ends for most of the season, allowing just 45.1 receiving yards and 10.9 points per game.
Dalton Schultz at Chiefs (Sat. 1 p.m. ET, NBC): Schultz had another poor stat line last week, scoring just 3.3 points in a win over the Dolphins. He has now failed to score more than 9.6 in all but one game this season, and he’s averaging just 6.6 points on the season. So, while the matchup against the Chiefs isn’t terrible on paper, I’d have a hard time playing Schultz in what is the second week of the fantasy playoffs in most leagues.
Cole Kmet vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Kmet was held to just 2.4 points last week against the Vikings, and he’s now been held to single digits in all but one of his last eight games. Next up is a tough matchup against the Lions, who have surrendered one touchdown and the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends since Week 8. What’s more, Kmet scored just 5.6 fantasy points against them in a Week 13 matchup.
TEs With Bad Matchups
- Stone Smartt vs. Broncos (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Chigoziem Okonkwo at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Mike Gesicki vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)