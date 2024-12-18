Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 16
It’s the fantasy postseason, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the kickers and defenses who could either exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent.
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Chris Boswell at Ravens (Sat.)
2. Jake Bates at Bears
3. Brandon Aubrey vs. Buccaneers
4. Wil Lutz at Chargers (Thurs.)
5. Cameron Dicker vs. Broncos (Thurs.)
6. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Chiefs (Sat.)
7. Chad Ryland at Panthers
8. Chase McLaughlin at Cowboys
9. Younghoe Koo vs. Giants
10. Tyler Bass vs. Patriots
Week 16 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Chad Ryland at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ryland has been solid for fantasy fans in the last three weeks, scoring 14 or more points twice. I’d start him against the Panthers, who have allowed eight or more fantasy points to nine kickers this season. That includes eight different booters who have finished with at least 12 fantasy points against them in 2024.
Start ‘Em
Jake Bates at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Bates wasn’t great last week, missing a field goal and scoring just six points. Still, I’d stick with him in what is a plus matchup against the Bears. Their defense has allowed nine kickers to beat them for at least eight points, including eight with at least 11 points. Bates also beat them for 11 points in Week 13.
Jake Moody at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Moody has scored a combined 17 points in his last two games, and he’s averaging just under nine on the season. His success should continue against the Dolphins, who have been generous to kickers. In fact, their defense has given up the most fantasy points per game to the position in the last eight weeks.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Eddy Pineiro vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Joshua Karty at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Cam Little at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Justin Tucker vs. Steelers (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Tucker has not been the elite, top-end kicker in fantasy leagues this season, especially in the last few weeks. In fact, he hasn’t scored more than seven points in a game since Week 9, and he’s failed to score double digits in all but one of his last seven games. I’d keep Tucker on the sidelines.
Sit ‘Em
Jake Elliott vs. Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Elliott put up 10 points in last week’s win over the Steelers, but he had been held to six or fewer in three of his previous four games. Next on the schedule is a matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to kickers since Week 8. I’d put Elliott on the bench.
Brandon McManus vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): McManus has been solid over the last four weeks, scoring double digits three times. That streak of success could be in danger this week though, as the veteran faces a Saints defense that’s allowed eight or fewer fantasy points to every kicker they’ve faced since Week 8. I’d beware McManus.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Will Reichard at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tyler Bass vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Blake Grupe vs. Packers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Bills defense vs. Patriots
2. Packers defense vs. Saints (Mon.)
3. Falcons defense vs. Giants
4. Lions defense at Bears
5. Bengals defense vs. Browns
6. Vikings defense at Seahawks
7. Cardinals defense at Panthers
8. Colts defense vs. Titans
9. Ravens defense vs. Steelers (Sat.)
10. Texans defense vs. Chiefs (Sat.)
Week 16 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Bills defense vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills defense has been smoked in the last two weeks, giving up massive totals to both the Rams and Lions offenses. The good news is the Patriots' offense isn’t even close to as explosive as those two units, and their opposing defenses have averaged the sixth-most points when facing New England.
Start ‘Em
Vikings defense at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings defense has been among the best in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Seahawks is one of the most favorable on paper. Defenses have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points against Seattle this season, and Geno Smith (knee) will be playing at less than 100 percent.
Falcons defense vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy managers looking to stream a DST this week should look no further than the Falcons. They’ll face a Giants offense that is a mess due to their quarterback situation, not to mention a bad line that’s allowed the most sacks on the season. The G-Men have also turned the ball over 11 times since Week 8.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Cardinals defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bengals defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Packers defense vs. Saints (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 16 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Steelers defense at Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): The Steelers defense scored just seven fantasy points last week in a loss to the Eagles, and their superstar defender, T.J. Watt, suffered an ankle sprain. Regardless, their defense should be on the fantasy bench against a Ravens offense that’s allowed just seven sacks with one giveaway since Week 8.
Sit ‘Em
Eagles defense at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense has been better in fantasy terms lately, scoring the fifth-most points since Week 8. With that being said, I’d beware of a matchup against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Defenses have put up an average of just 4.3 fantasy points against them this season, so expect a modest total.
Cowboys defense vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Believe it or not, the Dallas defense ranks third in fantasy points at the position since Week 8. However, a matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers is not favorable. In the last four weeks, their offense has averaged 31 points and 455.5 yards. As a result, I’d beware the Pokes.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Commanders defense vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jets defense vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Bears defense vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)