Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs For Fantasy Football Week 11
It’s Week 11, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Kareem Hunt and Tony Pollard in Week 10!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and me as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Byes: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Giants, Panthers
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Derrick Henry at Steelers
2. Saquon Barkley vs. Commanders (Thurs.)
3. Christian McCaffrey vs. Seahawks
4. Joe Mixon at Cowboys (Mon.)
5. Bijan Robinson at Broncos
6. De’Von Achane vs. Raiders
7. Alvin Kamara vs. Browns
8. Kenneth Walker at 49ers
9. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Jaguars
10. Jonathan Taylor at Jets
Complete Week 11 running back rankings (coming soon)
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
Kareem Hunt at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Hunt has been fabulous since re-joining the Chiefs, averaging just under 17 fantasy points per game. His success should continue in what is a huge AFC battle against the Bills, who have struggled against running backs. Their defense has allowed 4.7 yards per rush and the second-most points per game to the position this season. What’s more, enemy runners have scored 19-plus points six times.
Start ‘Em
Breece Hall vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Typically, I wouldn’t put a running back like Hall in this column unless it was as a sit ‘em, but he’s been bad lately. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 12.3 points in three straight games. I’m going to keep the faith though, as Hall faces a Colts defense that’s allowed five backs to beat them for 15-plus points. That includes four runners who have hit that mark since Week 6, so Hall should bounce back.
David Montgomery vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Montgomery has had modest totals in his last four games, scoring fewer than 13 points three times. Still, a matchup against the Jaguars makes him a virtual must-start. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to opposing running backs, and eight have beaten them for more than 13 points. Furthermore, two backs have scored 25-plus points against them in the last three weeks.
Chase Brown at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Brown has a bad matchup this week, as he faces a Chargers defense that’s allowed the third-fewest points per game to backs. Still, he was able to put up a nice line last week against a tough Ravens run defense, and he’s seen a near 50% touch share in the Bengals offense since the team lost Zack Moss. In what could end up being a high-scoring affair, I’m starting Brown with confidence.
Aaron Jones at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Jones has slowed down in the stat sheets lately, as he’s failed to score more than 12.2 points in three straight games. He also got a little banged up last week, so be sure to keep tabs on his status. If he can go against the Titans, I’d keep him in fantasy lineups. Their defense has surrendered the fourth-most points per game to running backs since Week 7, including giving up eight total touchdowns.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Josh Jacobs at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Nick Chubb at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Alexander Mattison at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
James Cook vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Folks, I know you can’t sit Cook, especially during the bye weeks. So, this is more of a warning to temper expectations. He has a brutal matchup against the Chiefs, who have not allowed more than 13.2 points to any running back this season. That list includes superstars like Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara, not to mention Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins and Jordan Mason.
Sit ‘Em
Tony Pollard vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard, listed as a sit ‘em last week, posted a modest 10.3 points in a loss to the Chargers. He’s also playing at less than 100%, dealing with an injured foot that limited him to just 29 snaps last week. I’d beware the veteran this week too, as he faces a tough Vikings defense that’s allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs on the season. I’d beware of Pollard in this matchup.
J.K. Dobbins vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Dobbins is tough to sit with four teams on a bye, so take this as more of a “beware” in fantasy leagues. He’s scored single digits in two of his last four games, and last week he lost 10 carries to Gus Edwards. The Bengals have also been tough against runners lately, allowing the third-fewest points per game over the last four weeks. As a result, I’d temper your fantasy expectations for Dobbins.
Travis Etienne Jr. at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne Jr. has been a shell of his former self in fantasy terms, scoring single digits in four of his last five games while losing work to his teammate, Tank Bigsby. And while he did lead the Jaguars backfield in touches a week ago, Etienne Jr. still had just 43 total yards and 5.3 points. The Lions have one of the NFL’s best run defenses, and a projected negative game script means Etienne Jr. is a sit ‘em.
Javonte Williams vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Wiliams, listed as a sit ‘em last week, scored just 2.7 points in a loss to the Chiefs. What’s more, he appears to have lost his top spot on the Broncos depth chart. Jaleel McLaughlin got the start last week, and rookie Audric Estime led the backfield in touches (as coach Sean Payton suggested earlier in the week). At this point, Williams is almost impossible to start in most fantasy leagues.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Najee Harris vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tank Bigsby at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Rico Dowdle vs. Texans (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)