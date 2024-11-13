Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks For Fantasy Football Week 11
It’s Week 11, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud in Week 10!
Byes: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Giants, Panthers
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen vs. Chiefs
2. Jalen Hurts vs. Commanders (Thurs.)
3. Lamar Jackson at Steelers
4. Jayden Daniels at Eagles (Thurs.)
5. Brock Purdy vs. Seahawks
6. Joe Burrow at Chargers
7. Jared Goff vs. Jaguars
8. Russell Wilson vs. Ravens
9. Bo Nix vs. Falcons
10. C.J. Stroud at Cowboys (Mon.)
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Jared Goff vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goff has been awful in the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 17.4 fantasy points including last week’s game in Houston when he had five interceptions. The good news is that he’ll get right when the lowly Jaguars hit Ford Field. Their defense has allowed the third-most points per game to quarterbacks, including seven who have scored 18-plus points and four who have posted 26-plus.
Start ‘Em
Russell Wilson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson has looked good since taking over as the Steelers’ No. 1 quarterback, scoring 18-plus points in two of his first three games. He would have hit that mark in Week 8 too, but he had two touchdown passes called back, one due to a penalty. He has a great matchup next on the slate too, facing a Ravens pass defense that’s allowed quarterbacks to beat them for 20-plus points six times in 2024.
Brock Purdy vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy is on a nice hot streak, scoring 23-plus points in three of his last four games. That kind of success should continue against the Seahawks, who Purdy beat for 24.1 points in Week 6. Seattle has also allowed five quarterbacks to beat them for at least 17.9 points, and all of them have come since Week 4. DK Sportsbook also opened the game with a 49.5-point total, so expect a shootout.
Bo Nix vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Nix was dropped in a lot of leagues due to a bad matchup against the Chiefs, but he still had a respectable 16.1 fantasy points in a 16-14 loss. He’s been good in recent weeks too, scoring 17-plus points in four of his last six games. He also has a great matchup next on the schedule, facing an Atlanta defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 7.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa hasn’t been consistent since his return to action, but a plus matchup against the Raiders should be good for what ails him. Their defense has been generous to quarterbacks, allowing the eighth-most points per game. What’s more, five different field generals have beaten them for 18-plus points, and four of them have come since Week 5. That makes Tua a nice option for fantasy fans.
QBs With Good Matchups
- C.J. Stroud at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Aaron Rodgers vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Justin Herbert vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Jordan Love at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Love has struggled in his last three games, as he’s put up an average of just 11.1 fantasy points. This week he faces the Bears, who have had major offensive struggles but remain formidable on defense. In fact, only one quarterback has thrown for more than one touchdown pass against them this season. In all, no team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Sit ‘Em
Patrick Mahomes at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes came back down to earth last week, scoring a modest 16.5 points in a win over the Broncos. He has another tough task this week, facing the Bills at Orchard Park. Their formidable defense has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to quarterbacks overall, and visiting field generals have averaged 12.5 points against them. That makes Mahomes a risk in one-quarterback leagues.
Kirk Cousins at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): I was dead wrong about Cousins last week, as he posted a 10.2-point stinker despite a plus matchup against the Saints. I’d pass on him this week though, as the veteran heads to Denver to face the Broncos. Their defense has allowed just 13.8 points per game to quarterbacks overall, and no enemy signal-caller has scored more than 13.7 points in a game against them at Mile High this season.
Caleb Williams vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has had three straight stinkers, scoring no more than 9.9 points in any of those contests. He’s also dead last in the league among quarterbacks in on-target throws, and his completion percentage in his last three starts is an awful 49.6. Next up is a bad matchup against the Packers, who are fresh off a bye and have allowed the sixth-fewest points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Sam Darnold at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Darnold was dreadful last week, throwing three interceptions and scoring just 6.4 points despite a great matchup in Jacksonville. He’ll be a risk this week, as the veteran faces a Titans defense that’s allowed just one quarterback to score more than 15.7 fantasy points against them at home. What’s more, their defense has held Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco and Caleb Williams under 16 points.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Joe Flacco at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Geno Smith at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Matthew Stafford at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)