Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers For Fantasy Football Week 11
It’s Week 11, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jauan Jennings and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 10!
Byes: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Giants, Panthers
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Ja'Marr Chase at Chargers
2. Justin Jefferson at Titans
3. A.J. Brown vs. Commanders (Thurs.)
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaguars
5. Nico Collins at Cowboys (Mon.)
6. Garrett Wilson vs. Colts
7. Terry McLaurin at Eagles (Thurs.)
8. George Pickens vs. Ravens
9. Puka Nacua at Patriots
10. Zay Flowers at Steelers
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
George Pickens vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pickens has picked up his statistical pace since the Steelers named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback, scoring 20-plus PPR points in two of his last three games. He should remain red-hot against the Ravens, who have allowed more fantasy points to perimeter receivers than any other team in the league. That includes giving up 55.4 points to Ja’Marr Chase this past Thursday night.
Start ‘Em
Courtland Sutton vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Sutton overcame a bad matchup in Kansas City last week to score 19 points, and he’s now scored at least 17.1 points in three straight games. It’s hard not to like this week’s matchup too, as Sutton faces a Falcons defense that’s allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers since Week 7. What’s more, it allowed nearly 26 points to Marquez Valdes-Scantling last weekend.
Cedric Tillman at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tillman was on fire before the bye week, as he scored 18-plus points in three straight games. He should remain in fantasy lineups this week too, as he faces a lackluster Saints defense that traded away its top cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, and has allowed the fourth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts. Tillman might be a free agent in some less competitive fantasy leagues, too.
Jauan Jennings vs. Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Listed as a start ‘em this past week, Jennings had seven catches and scored 16.3 points in a win over the Bucs. He has been highly productive when he’s played, sporting a +27.2 Receiving Expected Points Added. That’s better than Justin Jefferson! DK Sportsbook opened this game vs. the Seahawks at 49.5, and their defense has allowed the eighth-most points per game to the perimeter.
Calvin Ridley vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Ridley overcame a bad matchup last week and scored 25.4 fantasy points in Los Angeles. He’s now scored 22-plus points in two of his last three games, and a matchup against the Vikings makes him a nice option. The Vikings have allowed the third-most points per game to wideouts, and perimeter receivers have averaged the seventh-most points. Ridley will likely be in a negative game script, too.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Davante Adams vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jameson Williams vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Quentin Johnston vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
DJ Moore vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore and the entire Bears offense have gone belly up in the last month, and it’s shown in the stat sheets. The veteran has failed to score in double digits in four straight games, as his quarterback, Caleb Williams, has been among the least-accurate passers in the league. The Packers have allowed the second-fewest points per game to receivers since Week 7 too, so Moore is a sit ‘em in this contest.
Sit ‘Em
Jayden Reed at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): I know it’s tough to sit Reed, so you might want to take this as more of a “temper your expectations” pick. He’s been held under 14 points in three of his last five games, including two where he’s scored single digits, and a matchup against the Bears is more than difficult. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game to receivers, and no team has allowed the fewest points to the slot in 2024.
Brian Thomas Jr. at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Thomas Jr. had a great matchup against the Vikings last week, but he was held to just 3.2 points with Mac Jones under center. The rookie has now scored single digits in three of his last five games and in each of his last two straight, during which time he’s seen more than five targets just once. So, while this week’s game in Detroit is favorable, Thomas Jr. is hard to trust with Jones under center.
DeAndre Hopkins at Bills (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Hopkins came back down to earth last week, scoring just 9.6 fantasy points in a win over the Broncos. He’s now been held to single digits in two of his first three games with the Chiefs, and a matchup against the Bills makes him a risk. Their defense has allowed the eighth-fewest points per game to enemy wideouts, and their defense has allowed just three touchdowns to the position at home.
Jaylen Waddle vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle had a great matchup on paper last week, but he once again couldn’t exploit it. After posting 55 yards in the first half in a win over the Rams, Waddle finished with just 57 yards and was held to single digits for the eighth straight game. Neither he nor Tyreek Hill is producing great numbers, and no team in the league has allowed fewer points per game to the perimeter than the Raiders.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Michael Pittman Jr. at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jordan Addison at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Amari Cooper vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)