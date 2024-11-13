Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers And Defenses/DST For Fantasy Football Week 11
It’s Week 10, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Ka’imi Fairbairn and the Chargers DST in Week 10!
Byes: Buccaneers, Cardinals, Giants, Panthers
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn at Cowboys (Mon.)
2. Jake Moody vs. Seahawks
3. Chris Boswell vs. Ravens
4. Justin Tucker at Steelers
5. Jake Bates vs. Jaguars
6. Wil Lutz vs. Falcons
7. Harrison Butker at Bills
8. Jason Sanders vs. Raiders
9. Brandon Aubrey vs. Texans (Mon.)
10. John Parker Romo at Titans
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Ka’imi Fairbairn at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Fairbairn has scored at least 11 fantasy points in four of his last five games, and he should hit double digits again when he faces the lowly Cowboys. Their defense has allowed an average of 9.4 fantasy points per game to kickers, and four have beaten them for double-digit points since Week 4.
Start ‘Em
Wil Lutz vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lutz scored a mere two points in last week’s loss to the Chiefs, and he’s been held to single digits in four of his last five games. That might be enough to scare some fantasy fans, but he does face a Falcons defense that’s allowed at least eight points to all but two kickers. That includes four with 12 or more.
Matt Gay vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay has been steady in the stat sheets, scoring at least eight fantasy points in each of his last seven games. I’d keep him active against the Jets, who have allowed an average of nine points per game to enemy kickers. The Men in Green have also allowed seven or more points to four enemy kickers since Week 5.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Jake Bates vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- John Parker Romo at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jason Sanders vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Evan McPherson at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): McPherson has been tough to trust this season, as he’s scored five or fewer points in five of his last six games. He should be on the bench this week too, as he’ll face a Chargers defense that has allowed six or fewer fantasy points to all but one of the nine opposing kickers to face them this season.
Sit ‘Em
Tyler Bass vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Bass has been on fire the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 27 fantasy points. Still, this week’s important AFC tilt against the Chiefs makes him a fade for me. Their defense has held four of their last six opposing kickers to six or fewer points, and just one booter has hit double digits since Week 3.
Cairo Santos vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos has seen his stock tumble in recent weeks, as he’s scored fewer than seven points in all but one of his last five games. He has a low chance to bounce back this week based on the numbers too, as Santos faces a Green Bay defense that’s surrendered the fifth-fewest points per game to enemy kickers.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Blake Grupe vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Cameron Dicker vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Nick Folk vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Vikings defense at Titans
2. Lions defense vs. Jaguars
3. Dolphins defense vs. Raiders
4. Texans defense at Cowboys (Mon.)
5. Packers defense at Bears
6. Broncos defense vs. Falcons
7. 49ers defense vs. Seahawks
8. Browns defense at Saints
9. Rams defense at Patriots
10. Saints defense vs. Browns
Week 11 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Lions defense vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Lions have one of the top defenses in fantasy football, and facing the Jaguars makes it a virtual must-start. Their offense has committed 15 giveaways and allowed 23 sacks of their quarterbacks, and Mac Jones was awful in the stat sheets in his first start last week. Look for these Lions to roar at home.
Start ‘Em
Dolphins defense vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Dolphins don’t have a great fantasy defense, but I’d still stream it against the hapless Raiders. Their quarterback situation is a mess, and no team has committed more giveaways (19) after 10 weeks. Las Vegas has also allowed 30 sacks, and their offense is averaging a miserable 280.2 total yards in 2024.
Texans defense at Cowboys (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): If what we saw from the Dallas offense last week was any indication, this is going to be a team to target in the matchups the rest of the season. This week, that means the Texans are worth a look as a streaming option. Their aggressive defense picked off Jared Goff five times this past Sunday night.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Vikings defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Packers defense at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Rams defense at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Bills defense vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills field one of the three top defenses in fantasy football, but I’m still not starting it against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. In the first 10 weeks, defenses facing Kansas City have averaged just five fantasy points. This could be a high-scoring affair in Buffalo too, so I’d keep the Bills on the sidelines.
Sit ‘Em
Steelers defense vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers are also a top-three unit in the world of fantasy football, but it’s hard to start it against the Ravens. Baltimore ranks third to last in giveaways (6), and Lamar Jackson has been sacked just 13 times. Their big-time offensive attack is also averaging 31.8 points and 440.2 total yards per contest.
Ravens defense at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Baltimore’s defense has not been great in fantasy terms, and it shouldn’t be active for managers against an improved Steelers team that’s looked much better with Russell Wilson under center. In all, defenses have not had success against Pittsburgh … as a whole, they’ve averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Eagles defense vs. Commanders (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Seahawks defense at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bengals defense at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)