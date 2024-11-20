Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs For Fantasy Football Week 12
It’s Week 12, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the running backs who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like David Montgomery and Tony Pollard in Week 11!
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings.
Byes: Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Saquon Barkley at Rams
2. Joe Mixon vs. Titans
3. Derrick Henry at Chargers (Mon.)
4. Christian McCaffrey at Packers
5. De’Von Achane vs. Patriots
6. Kenneth Walker vs. Cardinals
7. Jahmyr Gibbs at Colts
8. David Montgomery at Colts
9. Josh Jacobs vs. 49ers
10. Kyren Williams vs. Eagles
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
David Montgomery at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery, last week’s top running back start in this space, scored two touchdowns and 24.5 points in a win over the Jaguars. I’m going back to the well this week too, as Montgomery faces another plus matchup against the Colts. Their defense just gave up 31.1 points to Breece Hall last week, and six enemy runners in all have scored 15-plus points against them … including five since Week 5.
Start ‘Em
Bucky Irving at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Irving has quietly been solid in the stat sheets, scoring 15-plus points in four of his last five games. He’s also in the top 10 in Rush EPA (Expected Points Added), and a matchup against the Giants makes Irving and Rachaad White solid starts. Their defense has allowed eight enemy running backs to beat them for 14-plus points, including six runners in total who have hit that mark since Week 5.
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson Jr. returned to action last week, finding the end zone and scoring 14.2 points in a loss to the Eagles. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week, as he faces a plus matchup against a bad Cowboys defense. Jerry Jones’ sad unit has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points a game to enemy backs, as seven have beaten them for at least 18.9 points including four with 30-plus points.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tracy Jr. has been a nice option for fantasy managers, scoring 15-plus points in three of his last five games while also seeing a touch share that’s pushed 40 percent in his last three games. I’d start him against the Buccaneers, who have allowed 13-plus fantasy points to 11 different running backs. That includes three runners who’ve hit 18-plus points (two with over 23) since Week 7.
Rhamondre Stevenson at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson has struggled in the stat sheets over the last two weeks, scoring a combined 21.6 fantasy points. Still, I like him in a plus matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has allowed 14-plus points to six running backs, a list that includes Stevenson’s 19.2 points back in Week 5. With six teams on a bye, the Patriots lead back will be an attractive No. 2 fantasy option.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Najee Harris at Browns (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Isiah Pacheco at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Javonte Williams at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Chuba Hubbard vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Folks, I know you can’t sit Hubbard in a week with six teams on a bye, so this is more of a warning to temper expectations. He has a brutal matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed just one back (James Cook) to post more than 13.2 points … and Cook had just 27 total yards in that game! So, unless Hubbard can find the end zone, his numbers might be less than stellar this weekend.
Sit ‘Em
Tony Pollard at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Pollard, listed as a sit ‘em last week, posted a mere 4.9 points in a loss to the Vikings. He’s also playing at less than 100%, dealing with an injured foot that has hampered him the last few weeks. I’d beware the veteran this week too, as he faces a tough Texans defense that’s allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs on the season. He’s a shaky flex starter at best.
Aaron Jones at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones has seen his stats decline in three straight games, culminating in a 5.3-point stinker in a win over the Titans. He’s also losing touches to Cam Akers, who had 10 carries and scored a touchdown in that contest. So, while the matchup against the Bears isn’t bad on paper, you might want to temper expectations. With six teams on a bye this weekend, I’d start Jones as a very risky RB2/flex at best.
D’Andre Swift vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift rebounded in the stat sheets last week, as he scored 16.4 points in a loss to the Packers. However, 9.9 of those points came on one run, a 39-yard touchdown gallop. Swift is a risky RB2/flex this week, as he’ll face a tough Vikings defense at Solider Field. Their defense has allowed just three backs to beat them for 17-plus points, and only four have scored double digits in PPR leagues.
Kareem Hunt at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hunt has a great matchup this week, going up against the lowly Panthers and their Swiss cheese run defense. So, why is he a sit? Well, the Chiefs are expecting to get Isiah Pacheco back this week, which will put a huge dent into Hunt’s touches. While he would become a must-start if Pacheco were held out another week, Hunt would become a lot less attractive as the Chiefs No. 2 running back.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Nick Chubb vs. Steelers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Rico Dowdle at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Raheem Mostert vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)