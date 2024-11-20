Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses For Fantasy Football Week 12
It’s Week 12, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine kickers and defenses who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Matt Gay and the Lions' defense in Week 11!
Byes: Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Titans
2. Chris Boswell at Browns (Thurs.)
3. Cameron Dicker vs. Ravens (Mon.)
4. Jake Bates at Colts
5. Wil Lutz at Raiders
6. Jason Sanders vs. Patriots
7. Justin Tucker at Chargers (Mon.)
8. Zane Gonzalez vs. Cowboys
9. Jason Myers vs. Cardinals
10. Jake Elliott at Rams
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Wil Lutz at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Lutz is coming off a solid, nine-point game in a win over the Falcons, and I like him this week when the Broncos travel to Las Vegas. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to kickers, as eight of the 10 booters to face them have scored at least nine points. Seven have scored double digits.
Start ‘Em
Cameron Dicker vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Dicker is hot, scoring 21 points in his last two games while also scoring at least nine points in five of his last six contests. That streak of success should continue in the “Harbaugh Bowl” against the Ravens, who have surrendered nearly 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this year.
Jake Bates at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Bates has scored 12 points in three of his last four games, so he’s one of the hottest kickers in fantasy football. He should remain in all starting lineups this week too, as he faces a plus matchup in Indianapolis. Their defense has allowed 9.1 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers on the season.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Zane Gonzalez vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jake Elliott at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Jason Myers vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Brandon Aubrey at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Aubrey was the best kicker in fantasy football last season and early in 2024, but the loss of Dak Prescott and a struggling Dallas offense has hurt his stock. In fact, he’s been held to just 12 points in his last two games. The Commanders have allowed the third-fewest points per game to kickers, as well.
Sit ‘Em
Daniel Carlson vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Carlson has been hot lately, as he’s put up a combined 40 fantasy points in his last four games. Unfortunately, he has a difficult game next on the slate against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed just 7.2 points per game to kickers, and it held Carlson to just five points in a game back in Week 5.
Cairo Santos vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos has seen his stock tumble in recent weeks, as he’s scored fewer than seven points in all but two of his last six games. He has a low chance to bounce back this week based on the numbers too, as Santos faces a Vikings defense that’s allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to enemy kickers.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Jake Moody at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Joshua Karty vs. Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Chad Ryland at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Broncos defense at Raiders
2. Vikings defense at Bears
3. Texans defense vs. Titans
4. Steelers defense at Browns (Thurs.)
5. Commanders defense vs. Cowboys
6. Chiefs defense at Panthers
7. Lions defense at Colts
8. Buccaneers defense at Giants
9. Dolphins defense vs. Patriots
10. Cardinals defense at Seahawks
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Broncos defense at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense is one of the top units in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup in Las Vegas makes it a must-start. Their offense has allowed 33 sacks and committed 20 giveaways, and defenses have averaged the second-most fantasy points when facing the Raiders' lackluster offense.
Start ‘Em
Texans defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Texans' defense is a nice matchup-based unit, and an upcoming matchup with the Titans makes it a solid option. Their line has allowed 33 sacks, and the offense has committed 18 giveaways on the season. Also, defenses have averaged the most fantasy points when facing Tennessee’s offense.
Chiefs defense at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense hasn’t been great in fantasy terms, but it can be useful when the matchup is favorable. That’s the case this week, as the Super Bowl champs will face Bryce Young and a lowly Panthers offense. They’ve committed 16 giveaways and are averaging just 16.7 points and 280.7 yards.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Steelers defense at Browns (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Vikings defense at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Dolphins defense vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Ravens defense at Chargers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Ravens defense has not been very fantasy-friendly, and this week’s matchup against the Chargers makes it a hard sit ‘em. Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense is on fire, averaging nearly 30 points and 366 yards since Week 8. In that time, Los Angeles has committed just one giveaway as well.
Sit ‘Em
Cowboys defense at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys defense used to be one of the best in fantasy football, but it’s now a shell of what it was in season’s past. The matchup in Washington isn’t at all favorable either, as defenses have averaged the fewest fantasy points when facing Jayden Daniels and his talented offensive attack in 2024.
Rams defense vs. Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Rams defense put up a nice stat line in last week’s win over the Patriots, but I wouldn’t chase the fantasy points when they line up against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Their offense can be explosive in the stat sheets, averaging nearly 26 points and 380 yards per game. Expect a shootout in Los Angeles.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Chargers defense vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Packers defense vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Seahawks defense vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)