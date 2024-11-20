Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers For Fantasy Football Week 12
It’s Week 12, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the wide receivers who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jauan Jennings and DeAndre Hopkins in Week 11!
Byes: Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Colts
2. A.J. Brown at Rams
3. Justin Jefferson at Bears
4. Puka Nacua vs. Eagles
5. Nico Collins vs. Titans
6. Cooper Kupp vs. Eagles
7. George Pickens at Browns (Thurs.)
8. Terry McLaurin vs. Cowboys
9. CeeDee Lamb at Commanders
10. Tyreek Hill vs. Patriots
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Terry McLaurin vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin disappeared in the stat sheets last week, scoring just two points on two targets in a loss to the Eagles. He had posted great totals in his eight previous games, however, and I like him to bounce back in a plus matchup against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the perimeter, which is where McLaurin runs 87 percent of his routes.
Start ‘Em
Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith-Njigba is red hot lately, as he’s scored a combined 48.8 fantasy points over his last two games. In that time, he’s seen a ridiculous 24 targets. I’d start the Ohio State product against the Cardinals, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing slot receivers this year. That’s where JSN is running more than 81 percent of his total routes this season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Harrison Jr. has been difficult to predict during his rookie season, alternating good and bad stat lines for the last month. But with six teams on a bye, I’d start the rookie in a plus matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers for the season, and that swells to the fifth-most points per game since Week 8.
DeVonta Smith at Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Smith’s numbers have not been good over the last two weeks, as he’s scored a combined 10.3 points on just nine targets. Still, I’m sticking with him in what could be a high-scoring game against the Rams. Their defense has been bad against perimeter receivers too, allowing the fourth-most points per game to the position. With six teams on a bye, I see Smith has a WR2/flex option this week.
Josh Downs vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Admittedly, I started Downs last week with some concerns about Anthony Richardson. And, while his targets did go down compared to the previous four games, Downs still scored a solid 19.4 fantasy points in a win over the Jets. I’d keep him active this week again, as the UNC product has a plus matchup against the Lions. No defense in the league has allowed more points to slot receivers this season.
WRs With Good Matchups
- George Pickens at Browns (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- DJ Moore vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Quentin Johnston vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Courtland Sutton vs. Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Sutton has been one of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football, so he will be active in most leagues. So, this is more of a “temper your expectations” post than a hard sit ‘em. Believe it or not, the Raiders have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers, and Sutton hasn’t beaten them for more than 13.2 points in their last four meetings.
Sit ‘Em
Christian Watson vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Watson went off last week, posting 150 yards and 19 fantasy points in a win over the Bears. I wouldn’t chase the points though, as he saw just four targets and hadn’t scored double digits since Week 6. I also don’t love the matchup against the 49ers, who have surrendered the fifth-fewest receiving yards per game and just five touchdowns to opposing perimeter receivers this season.
Tank Dell vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Dell has been up and down in the stat sheets, and the return of Nico Collins could hurt his target share moving forward. Next up is a date with the Titans, who allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to wideouts in all and the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the perimeter. Dell might warrant a flex start for managers in need of help due to the bye-mageddon, but I’d temper expectations.
Jordan Addison at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Addison’s numbers have been better in recent weeks, as he’s scored a touchdown and 15-plus points in two of his last three games. I’m still fading him this week though, as he faces a tough matchup in Chicago. No defense in the league has surrendered fewer fantasy points per game to wide receivers, as the Bears have given up just six touchdowns and 26 points on average to the position in 2024.
Jaylen Waddle vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle has been a terrible disappointment for fantasy fans this season, scoring no more than 8.5 points in a game since Week 2! He hasn’t been able to exploit good matchups either, and his targets have been lacking as well. So, despite a game against a Patriots defense that just got smoked by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, I can’t advise managers to start Waddle unless you’re desperate.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Jakobi Meyers at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tyler Lockett vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Xavier Legette vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)