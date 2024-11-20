Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Quarterbacks For Fantasy Football Week 12
It’s Week 12, folks! Time to set those fantasy lineups! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their weekly opponent … like Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes in Week 11!
Byes: Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints
Fabs’ Top 10 Quarterbacks
1. Jalen Hurts at Rams
2. Lamar Jackson at Chargers
3. Jayden Daniels vs. Cowboys
4. Justin Herbert vs. Ravens
5 Kyler Murray at Seahawks
6. Bo Nix at Raiders
7. Patrick Mahomes at Panthers
8. Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots
9. Jared Goff at Colts
10. Jordan Love vs. 49ers
Week 12 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Justin Herbert vs. Ravens (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Herbert has been on fire over the last four weeks, scoring 19-plus points in every game including two with more than 24. He should be a top-10 fantasy option this week, as Herbert faces a Ravens defense that has been generous to quarterbacks. In fact, their defense has allowed 17-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks seven times, including six with more than 20 points and two over 30.
Start ‘Em
Patrick Mahomes at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes has posted two straight stink bombs, scoring a combined 32.3 fantasy points. Still, I like him to rebound when he goes up against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed 19-plus points to four quarterbacks this season, including three who have hit that mark since Week 5. Overall, Carolina has allowed the seventh-most points per game to opposing field generals this season.
Jared Goff at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff, listed as a start ‘em last week, went off for four touchdowns and 34.6 fantasy points in a blowout win over the Jaguars. He gets another AFC South opponent this week, as Goff faces a Colts defense that’s given up 17-plus points to six quarterbacks this season. In all, their defense has surrendered more than 17 points per game to the position. Goff will be a starter in most leagues this weekend.
Bo Nix at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix has been a pleasant fantasy surprise this year, scoring 17-plus points in five of his last seven games. That includes a 28.8-point performance in last week’s win over the Falcons. He has a great matchup next on the schedule, facing a Las Vegas defense that has allowed 18-plus fantasy points to six quarterbacks. That includes five who have scored 23-plus points, four of which have come since Week 6.
Baker Mayfield at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayfield has seen his fantasy points drop in four straight games before the Bucs’ bye week, which is the result of losing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Still, I like him during bye-mageddon when he faces New York. Big Blue has allowed the ninth-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks, which includes four field generals who have scored more than 19 fantasy points since Week 5.
QBs With Good Matchups
- Jayden Daniels at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- C.J. Stroud vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Sam Darnold at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Darnold rebounded from a bad stat line in Week 10, posting 23.6 points in last week’s win over the Titans. He does have a tougher game next though, facing a Bears defense that has allowed just one quarterback to beat them for multiple touchdown passes this season. In all, no defense in the league has given up fewer fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, making Darnold a sit ‘em.
Sit ‘Em
Brock Purdy at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Purdy is tough to sit, as he’s been solid over his last five games. In that time, he scored 17-plus points in each game and 23-plus points three times. Next up is a date with the Packers, who have allowed just two enemy field generals to beat them for more than 16.4 points this season. Green Bay has also allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to quarterbacks among home defenses.
Geno Smith vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has been inconsistent in the stat sheets, scoring fewer than 16 fantasy points in three of his last five games. He also has a tough matchup this week, facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fewest points per game to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. What’s more, only one field general has beaten Arizona for more than 14.7 points over their last six games before their bye.
Drake Maye at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Maye put up a respectable 18 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Rams, but that was his first game with more than 16 points since Week 7. He’s a fade for me this week, as the rookie faces a tough matchup in Miami. Their defense has been tough on quarterbacks, allowing just two to beat them for more than 18 points. In all, their defense has allowed the third-fewest points per game to quarterbacks.
Caleb Williams vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has had three stinkers in his last four games, and he’s failed to score more than 16.2 points in any of those contests. His lack of success is likely to continue this week too, as he faces a Vikings defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. What’s more, just three signal-callers have beaten them for more than 15.6 points this season.
QBs With Bad Matchups
- Jameis Winston vs. Steelers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
- Anthony Richardson vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Bryce Young vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)