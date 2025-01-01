Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs for Fantasy Football Week 18
It’s Week 18, folks! For you crazies who play this week, let’s set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their opponents.
Fabs’ Top 10 Running Backs
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Panthers
2. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Vikings
3. Derrick Henry vs. Browns (Sat.)
4. Bucky Irving vs. Saints
5. Josh Jacobs vs. Bears
6. Jonathan Taylor vs. Jaguars
7. Zach Charbonnet at Rams
8. Joe Mixon at Titans
9. Kyren Williams vs. Seahawks
10. De'Von Achane at Jets
Week 18 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
Bucky Irving vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Irving had a solid stat line last week, scoring 23 points in a win over the Panthers. He also saw 36% of the Bucs backfield touches, taking over a featured role. Next up is a plus matchup against the Saints, who have allowed 16-plus points to running backs 12 times this season. What’s more, we have also seen their defense allow the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs over the last eight weeks.
Start ‘Em
J.K. Dobbins at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Dobbins (knee) returned to action in Week 17, seeing 20 touches and scoring 15.3 fantasy points in a win over the Patriots. Next up he’ll face the Raiders, who have allowed running backs to beat them for 14.5 or more PPR points 11 times this season. What’s more, Dobbins was one of those runners, as he put up 135 rushing yards, a touchdown and 22.9 points against the Silver & Black in Week 1.
Zach Charbonnet at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Charbonnet put up a disappointing stat line last week, scoring just 10.9 points in a win over the Bears. If he remains in a featured role this week, however, I’m sticking with the U.C.L.A. product in a meaningless game in Los Angeles. Opposing running backs have beaten the Rams defense for at least 12.9 points 12 times this year, including four who have hit that mark in the last six weeks.
RBs With Good Matchups
- Najee Harris vs. Bengals (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Brian Robinson Jr. at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Tyjae Spears vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Breece Hall at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Hall put up a stinker last week, scoring 6.3 points in a blowout loss to the Bills. He saw just 11 touches in the game, which was due in part to the game script. I’d beware Hall this week too, as the Jets have nothing to pay for and the Dolphins have held backs to 3.9 yards per rush and just three touchdowns in their last eight games. As a result, Hall is tough to trust as more than a high-end flex starter.
Sit ‘Em
Aaron Jones at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jones has been held under 12.5 fantasy points in each of his last two games, including last week’s win over the Packers. He also left that contest with an injured quadriceps that could hinder him a bit this week against the Lions. Detroit’s defense has allowed just 3.4 yards per rush and the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs since Week 10, so Jones could struggle to produce.
D’Andre Swift at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Swift’s stats lately have been middling of late, as he’s failed to finish with more than 9.9 points in five of his last six games and in seven of his last eight overall. I’d put him on ice against the Packers, who are playing for playoff seeding while the Bears are just wrapping up the season. Swift, who has also failed to put up more than 75 scrimmage yards in five of his last eight games, is a shaky flex this week.
RBs With Bad Matchups
- Khalil Herbert at Steelers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Isiah Pacheco at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Javonte Williams vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)