Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Kickers and Defenses for Fantasy Football Week 18
It’s Week 18, folks! For you crazies who play this week, let’s set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their opponents.
Fabs’ Top 10 Kickers
1. Jason Sanders at Jets
2. Cameron Dicker at Raiders
3. Chase McLaughlin vs. Saints
4. Chris Boswell vs. Bengals (Sat.)
5. Brandon Aubrey vs. Commanders
6. Jake Bates vs. Vikings
7. Brandon McManus vs. Bears
8. Wil Lutz vs. Chiefs
9. Chad Ryland vs. 49ers
10. Tyler Bass at Patriots
Week 18 Start ‘Em: Kickers
Start of the Week
Jason Sanders at Jets (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Sanders has been one of the hottest kickers in fantasy football, scoring a combined 55 points in his last four games. He’s also scored in double digits in six of his last eight games, and a matchup against the Jets is favorable. The Men in Green have allowed the second-most points to kickers since Week 10.
Start ‘Em
Cameron Dicker at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Dicker has scored 27 fantasy points in his last two games, and he’s hit double digits five times in his last seven overall. This week he faces the Raiders, who have allowed an average of nearly nine points a game to kickers since Week 10. What’s more, Dicker beat them for 12 fantasy points back in Week 1.
Kickers With Good Matchups
- Brandon McManus vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Riley Patterson vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Jake Bates vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Kickers
Sit of the Week
Harrison Butker at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Butker has been inconsistent in the stat sheets this season, scoring single digits in four of his last seven games while averaging a modest 8.1 points overall. I’d keep him sidelined against the Broncos, as the Chiefs are slated to bench their starters which could leave Butker with fewer scoring chances.
Sit ‘Em
Justin Tucker vs. Browns (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Tucker has been hot lately, scoring a combined 21 fantasy points in his last two games. He had scored single digits six times in his previous seven games, however, and he’s averaged just 7.1 points in his last nine. That includes a six-point stinker against this week’s foe, the Browns, back in Week 8.
Kickers With Bad Matchups
- Cairo Santos at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Joshua Karty vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Greg Zuerlein vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Fabs’ Top 10 Defenses
1. Ravens defense vs. Browns (Sat.)
2. Buccaneers defense vs. Saints
3. Chargers defense at Raiders
4. Commanders defense at Cowboys
5. Texans defense at Titans
6. Packers defense vs. Bears
7. Broncos defense vs. Chiefs
8. Bills defense at Patriots
9. Dolphins defense at Jets
10. Falcons defense vs. Panthers
Week 18 Start ‘Em: Defenses
Start of the Week
Buccaneers defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers are playing for the NFC South, and a matchup against the Saints makes their defense a terrific option. Over the last four weeks, New Orleans has averaged an awful 10.8 points and 250.5 total yards of offense. What’s more, the Saints have allowed 12 sacks and committed six giveaways.
Start ‘Em
Ravens defense vs. Browns (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Ravens can wrap up the AFC North with a win over the Browns, and their defense is in a great position to produce. Their offense has averaged a league-low 7.5 points per game since Week 14, during which time they’ve committed 14 giveaways and allowed 14 sacks. Baltimore’s DST is a must-start.
Defenses With Good Matchups
- Packers defense vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Texans defense at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- Chargers defense at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Defenses
Sit of the Week
Steelers defense vs. Bengals (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN): It’s tough sitting the Steelers DST, but this week’s matchup against the Bengals is a tough one. Their offense has averaged 29.5 points and 407 yards per game since Week 14, and there’s a chance this game could be meaningless to Pittsburgh if the Ravens beat the Browns earlier in the afternoon.
Sit ‘Em
Lions defense vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Lions field a top-10 fantasy defense, but a matchup against the Vikings makes it a sit ‘em. Not only is Detroit’s defense banged up due to injuries, but Minnesota’s offense has averaged 31.5 points and 375.3 yards in the last four weeks. In what could be a shootout, I’d avoid Detroit’s defense this week.
Defenses With Bad Matchups
- Vikings defense at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Jets defense vs. Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Chiefs defense at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)