Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers for Fantasy Football Week 18
It’s Week 18, folks! For you crazies who play this week, let’s set those fantasy lineups and take home a championship! Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in a given week for fantasy football leagues. Each week, I'll examine the quarterbacks who could exceed or fail to meet expectations based on their opponents.
For your final lineup decisions, check out my fantasy player rankings. I update them daily! Also, make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Dirt Podcast with Lindsay Rhodes and I, as we break down all things fantasy football five days a week!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | K & DSTs
Fabs’ Top 10 Wide Receivers
1. Ja’Marr Chase at Steelers (Sat.)
2. Justin Jefferson vs. Vikings
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Vikings
4. Puka Nacua vs. Seahawks
5. Brian Thomas Jr. at Colts
6. Mike Evans vs. Saints
7. Malik Nabers at Eagles
8. Tee Higgins at Steelers (Sat.)
9. Drake London vs. Panthers
10. Jordan Addison at Lions
Complete Week 18 wide receiver rankings (coming soon)
Week 18 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Jordan Addison at Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Addison has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring no fewer than 13.3 fantasy points in each of his last four games and six of his last seven games overall. This week’s matchup against the Lions is not only for the NFC North title but the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And with a total that opened at 52.5 over at DK Sportsbook, this figures to be a high-scoring affair. As a result, keep Addison in lineups.
Start ‘Em
Adam Thielen at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Thielen is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 28 points in a loss to the Buccaneers. He has now scored 15-plus points in four of his last five games, during which time he’s scored at least 19 points three times. I’d keep him in lineups against the Falcons, who have allowed 11 touchdown catches and the third-most points to opposing wide receivers over the last eight weeks of action.
Jalen McMillan vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan has been under-the-radar awesome in the last month, scoring six touchdowns in his last four games. During that time, he has put up at least 16.7 points in every contest, including two with more than 21 points. The Buccaneers are playing for the NFC South title, and New Orleans has allowed six scores and the ninth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers over the last eight weeks.
WRs With Good Matchups
- Tee Higgins at Steelers (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- George Pickens vs. Bengals (Sat. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Jameson Williams vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Week 18 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Harrison Jr. broke out of his recent funk last week, scoring 15.6 points vs. the Rams. He had been held to single digits in each of his previous three games and four of his previous five, however, and a game vs. the 49ers makes him tough to trust. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest points per game to the perimeter since Week 10, and Harrison Jr. had 5.6 points against them in Week 5.
Sit ‘Em
Jerry Jeudy at Ravens (Sat. 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Jeudy posted a ridiculous 18 targets in last week’s loss to the Dolphins, finishing with 12 catches and 21.4 fantasy points. That makes it a little easier to start him in Week 18 but don’t be surprised if his stats decline in a matchup in Baltimore. The Ravens are playing for the AFC North title, and the Browns are so banged up on offense that Jeudy will no doubt be Baltimore’s defensive focus.
DK Metcalf at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Metcalf and the Seahawks have been bounced out of the postseason picture, while the Rams are playing for the No. 3 seed in the NFC postseason. Motivation aside, Metcalf has been held to 10.6 or fewer points in five of his last six games, including four games where he’s been held to single digits. What’s more, the Rams have allowed the seventh-fewest points per game to wideouts since Week 10.
WRs With Bad Matchups
- Jauan Jennings at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Amari Cooper at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
- DeAndre Hopkins at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)